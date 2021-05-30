Charlotte Dawson proudly displays her postpartum figure in lingerie four months after giving birth

Charlotte Dawson was glowing on Sunday when she celebrated the Financial institution Vacation weekend with a lingerie-clad selfie.

Proudly showcasing her postpartum figure in trendy lingerie four months after giving birth to her son Noah, Charlotte, 28, gushed on Instagram: ‘Feeling Financial institution Vacation fabulous,’ whereas posing in her Manchester residence.

The doting mom was sporting a full face of glam for the impromptu shoot and wore her shiny brown hair free.

Attractive: Charlotte Dawson, 28, was glowing on Sunday when she celebrated the Financial institution Vacation weekend with a lingerie-clad selfie shared on Instagram

Behind the star – who donned a pair of fluffy slides – a glimpse of the fashionable residence she shares with fiancé Matthew Sarsfield was seen.

Extremely brilliant and ethereal and adorned with stylish marble tiling, Charlotte’s snap proved she has an eye fixed for element.

A white staircase might be seen behind the fact star and the steps have been coated in pristine gray carpeting.

It comes after Charlotte known as out vile trolls who mocked her four-month-old son.

In April she hit again at a troll who mentioned her child son seemed ‘bizarre’.

Radiant: The doting mom was sporting a full face of glam for the impromptu shoot and wore her shiny brown hair free

Posting a video to Tales, Charlotte defined how the merciless feedback get to her extra now she’s a mum and even admitted she’s felt like deleting her account.

Charlotte shared a number of the horrible messages she had been despatched by the troll, with them replying to a number of of her posts.

In a single message the troll despatched a slew of sick emojis in response to a snap of Noah and in one other they mentioned he mouth ‘is bizarre. Get it checked, truthfully’.

The troll additionally focused Charlotte, branding her ‘orange’ and asking why she feels the necessity to ‘behave like this’ after watching a video of her dancing in underwear.

Mama and son: Final month, Charlotte shared the horrible messages she had obtained about her little boy, who she welcomed in January

Hitting again on the terrible feedback, Charlotte mentioned: ‘I can not deal with individuals, for those who’ve obtained nothing good to say do not say something in any respect.

‘I do know I put myself on the market and I put my son on the market as a result of individuals say how good it’s to see Noah, however individuals like that… You simply really feel like I am not going to place something on any extra.

‘I really feel like deleting Instagram with these horrible trolls, it stresses me out a lot – it is horrible. It by no means used to get to me, however now it will get to me.

‘I believe having a child… While you’re calling my youngster; no child and no youngster deserves to be slated, they’re harmless little creatures and also you have to be an evil particular person to do stuff like that.’

The brand new mum continued: ‘There’s much more messages I get however she made me snicker how she began being good to me then she turned bitter. I do not get it.

‘I get lots of requests and I miss all my good messages as a result of all of the horrible messages find yourself on the high.’