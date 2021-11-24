Charlottesville Extremists Lose in Court, but Replacement Theory Lives On

The jury’s verdict Tuesday, blaming dozens of white supremacists for the violence at the 2017 “United the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA, is a rare example of a victory and hate group of long-time investigators against far-right extremists. Leaders are not only held accountable for the language they use, but are also accused of causing bloodshed.

But even though the rally organizers lost their civil trial and now face 25 million in damages, their legacy remains.

Four years after the incident, “Unite the Right” is increasingly being echoed by leading figures in the conservative media and politics as a powerhouse for hate groups. Among them is the key replacement theory, in which Democrats and other leftists are trying to replace white Americans with immigrants and others for their own political gain.

Turning this ideology from the margins to the center was a major point of the nearly month-long test. According to those who helped plan the case, its proliferation suggests why it was important to take legal action against the defendants first. “As their ideas become more mainstream, it underscores why it’s so important to hold these terrorists accountable,” said Amy Spitalnik, executive director of Integrity First for America, a civil rights group that wrote the lawsuit.