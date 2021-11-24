Charlottesville Extremists Lose in Court, but Replacement Theory Lives On
The jury’s verdict Tuesday, blaming dozens of white supremacists for the violence at the 2017 “United the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA, is a rare example of a victory and hate group of long-time investigators against far-right extremists. Leaders are not only held accountable for the language they use, but are also accused of causing bloodshed.
But even though the rally organizers lost their civil trial and now face शक्यता 25 million in damages, their legacy remains.
Four years after the incident, “Unite the Right” is increasingly being echoed by leading figures in the conservative media and politics as a powerhouse for hate groups. Among them is the key replacement theory, in which Democrats and other leftists are trying to replace white Americans with immigrants and others for their own political gain.
Turning this ideology from the margins to the center was a major point of the nearly month-long test. According to those who helped plan the case, its proliferation suggests why it was important to take legal action against the defendants first. “As their ideas become more mainstream, it underscores why it’s so important to hold these terrorists accountable,” said Amy Spitalnik, executive director of Integrity First for America, a civil rights group that wrote the lawsuit.
The aim of the two-day “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in August 2017 was, as its name implies, to bring together the inconsistent elements of a right-wing protest culture: Klansman and apparently neo-Nazis wanted to march militiamen, far-right nationalists and more general Trump supporters of his administration. Showed strength in the early months.
But the integration project failed in the internecine quarrels before the rally began, and escalated into violence and chaos in Charlottesville, resulting in street quarrels and the death of Heather Hair, a young woman who was killed while driving by one of the militants. Cars in the crowd of delegates.
In the weeks and months that followed, as left-wing protesters pushed back and sued the rally leaders, many of them were neglected, poor, and sometimes seldom heard again.
Yet, his one-time belief that whites are being attacked in the United States has now moved closer to the conservative mainstream.
This summer, for example, New Georgia’s former Republican Congressman and House Speaker Newt Gingrich appeared on Fox News and announced that leftists were trying to “drown” “classic Americans” with people who knew nothing about their country’s history and traditions. Trying to “get rid of the rest of you”. A month later, in his own Fox show, Tucker Carlson claimed that President Biden and the Democrats were deliberately trying to “increase the country’s ethnic mix” by increasing immigration and “reducing the political power of the people whose ancestors lived here.” (A Fox News spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
In the spring, Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Scott Perry, referring to the substitution theory in an immigration hearing on the floor of the House. In September, New York’s Alice Stefanick, House Republican Conference Chair, released a campaign ad based on a version of the theory. That same month, Dan Patrick, the lieutenant governor of Texas, appeared on Fox News, claiming that Mr Biden’s immigration policies were akin to “trying to take over our country without firing a shot”.
“It’s really frightening to see things move like this from the conspiracy theories of Tucker Carlson and his allies and to the point of view of his allies,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, executive director of the Anti-Defamation League, which tracked him down and denounced the spread of the doctrine. “It’s the gateway to stricter and more worrying extremism.”
Some of those who have seen the shift are in a civil lawsuit in Charlottesville.
“The fact that Tucker is making such an argument is a success,” wrote Mike Penovich, a white nationalist podcast host and the last defendant excluded from the lawsuit, on social media. “I’ll give him credit for going where no TV host has been before.”
In October, David Duke, a former leader of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan and one of the country’s most notorious white supremacists, also hugged Mr. Carlson as the plot was finally hatched to “exterminate whites. People in America and Europe.”
Mr. According to Greenblatt, the generalization of the doctrine of change began immediately after the violence in Charlottesville when President Donald J. Trump held moral similarities between the far-right rallies and large crowds of protesters marching on the event. Protest them. During his tenure, Mr. Trump has repeatedly promoted the idea that white people in the United States are under attack, focusing on issues such as the border wall or NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, Mr. Greenblatt said.
Violent extremists sent a similar message.
Twice during Mr. Trump’s presidency, there were attacks by domestic terrorists that were later found to be directly related to the doctrine of change. In October 2018, a popular opponent shot and killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue after he posted online about a refugee organization run by Zhou, accusing him of working to “bring in invaders to kill our people.” A year later, a young man armed with a high-powered rifle killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso and wrote a screed in which he feared that whites would be replaced by people of color.
Experts on political violence say they are concerned that as the exchange theory buys right, the growing number of ordinary people will also be threatened and accept the use of threats and intimidation. The poll already suggests that 30 percent of Republicans believe that “true patriots” must resort to violence to “save” the country.
Indeed, in recent months, there has been a staggering increase in threats against school board officials as Republican officials pursue an agenda to define serious race theory in schools. The general public is also involved in sending hundreds of threatening messages to election officials in at least a dozen states.
The best example of political violence going into the mainstream is the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Although members of terrorist groups played a role in the attack, the most violent rioters of that day – for example, those who fought the police – were also largely common. He was a church deacon, an alternate teacher, a military veteran, and an assistant to the State Department.
“Jan. 6 is an inevitable manifestation of this ideology,” said Ms. Spitalnik. I mean, what?
Robert Pep, a professor at the University of Chicago who tracks political violence, said the version of the replacement theory is widely accepted among those who believe in Mr. Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. According to a recent study by Mr. Pep, nearly 25 percent of American adults agree that “African Americans or Hispanics in our country will ultimately have more rights than whites.” Among those who acknowledge that violence is justified in efforts to restore Mr. Trump to the White House – the number has risen significantly – to more than 60 percent.
Mr. Pape said he worries that the more the idea of a replacement theory becomes more widely accepted in culture, the more it will promote future violence – not just lone wolf attacks like Pittsburgh and El Paso, but collective, political attacks as well. January 6. If people feel they have been attacked, they say they will forgive the aggression of others or take up arms themselves.
He compared the situation to that of a forest fire.
He said, “We know that dryland forest is growing. “The problem is, we can’t always predict electric shocks that will ignite.”
