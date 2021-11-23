Charlottesville #Rally #Trial #Jury #Finds #Organizers #Liable

Charlottesville, VA. – Jurors were found guilty by state law of damages to anti-protestors, the main organizers of a deadly right-wing rally in Charlottesville, VA, on Tuesday, 2017, and paid more than 25 million in damages. But the jury stalled on federal conspiracy charges.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville by nine defendants, four men and five women, including four people injured in a single car attack in which one defendant, 32-year-old Heather Hair, was killed.

In addition to his physical injuries in the accident, including three trauma and skull fractures, the plaintiffs testified that he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, including insomnia, inability to focus, flashbacks, and panic attacks.

All were seeking compensation and unspecified punitive damages, including compensation for medical expenses as well as $3 million to $10 million for pain and suffering, depending on the extent of their injuries.