Charlottesville Rally Trial: What We’ve Learned So Far



He also tried to make some of his comments as a joke, which Peter Simi, an expert witness for the plaintiffs, said was a common tactic of extreme rights activists to try to disguise their goal of provoking a second civil war to create whites. Homeland

“What’s your favorite Holocaust joke?” Mr Cantwell, who was acting as his own lawyer, asked Matthew Hembach, a former leader of the neo-Nazi organization, about his role as a witness. “My favorite?” Mr Heimbach said those who denied the Holocaust.

Understand the Charlottesville Rally Test Contents hide 1 Understand the Charlottesville Rally Test 1.1 Defendants openly identify themselves as racist. 1.2 Legally, people don’t need to meet together for a conspiracy. 1 card out of 6 What is this civil case? This trial draws the attention of the organizers of the rally in which the plaintiffs are seeking compensation for the injuries sustained. Lawyers have relied on federal laws enacted since 1871 to protect the rights of free slaves against the Ku Klux Klan. Who are the plaintiffs? The nine plaintiffs include an appointed minister, a landscaper and several students. They are seeking compensation for injuries, lost income and severe emotional distress. Who is being sued? Defendants in the Charlottesville Rally civil suit are excluded from the category of white nationalist or neo-Nazi organizations, including Richard B. Extremely right-wing figures include Spencer, Jason Kessler, and Christopher Cantwell. They do not have uniform protection. READ Also Roosevelt Room, China's East Hall Hosted Biden-Xi Summit Why is this case important? One of the most horrific manifestations of how online hatred and intolerance can spread on the streets is going to be tested again. Plaintiffs say they decided to act because there was no comprehensive federal or state effort to hold the organizers accountable.

Defendants openly identify themselves as racist.

Some defendants shamelessly acknowledged their hatred of blacks, Jews, and other minorities, as well as their admiration for Adolf Hitler. The derogatory language he used to describe the minority was repeated in the testimony.

Michael Hill, 69, president of the League of the South, an organization similar to the Ku Klux Klan, was asked to read part of the pledge he posted on the group’s website. “I promise to be white supremacist, racist, anti-religious, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, and any other kind of phobia that benefits my people, so help me,” Mr Hill read, “I still hold those opinions. . ”

Nathan Damigo, former head of the white nationalist group Identity Europa, which later renamed itself the American Identity Movement after Charlottesville, testified that he was racist. Mr Damigo’s lawyer, James Kolenich, objected when his questioning lawyer pressured him on the issue. “He has already branded himself a racist,” said Mr Kolenich.

Legally, people don’t need to meet together for a conspiracy.

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. But it was necessary to anticipate the violence, lawyers said, highlighting several social media posts in which organizers predicted violent clashes with Antifa and other opponents.

Jason Kessler, the rally’s chief organizer, wrote that they were preparing troops for the Battle of Charlottesville, for example, with the pseudonym that participants should not openly carry weapons. “I don’t want to scare Antifa with the first punch, I want them to start something.”