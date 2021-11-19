Charlottesville Rally Trial: What We’ve Learned So Far
He also tried to make some of his comments as a joke, which Peter Simi, an expert witness for the plaintiffs, said was a common tactic of extreme rights activists to try to disguise their goal of provoking a second civil war to create whites. Homeland
“What’s your favorite Holocaust joke?” Mr Cantwell, who was acting as his own lawyer, asked Matthew Hembach, a former leader of the neo-Nazi organization, about his role as a witness. “My favorite?” Mr Heimbach said those who denied the Holocaust.
Understand the Charlottesville Rally Test
Defendants openly identify themselves as racist.
Some defendants shamelessly acknowledged their hatred of blacks, Jews, and other minorities, as well as their admiration for Adolf Hitler. The derogatory language he used to describe the minority was repeated in the testimony.
Michael Hill, 69, president of the League of the South, an organization similar to the Ku Klux Klan, was asked to read part of the pledge he posted on the group’s website. “I promise to be white supremacist, racist, anti-religious, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, and any other kind of phobia that benefits my people, so help me,” Mr Hill read, “I still hold those opinions. . ”
Nathan Damigo, former head of the white nationalist group Identity Europa, which later renamed itself the American Identity Movement after Charlottesville, testified that he was racist. Mr Damigo’s lawyer, James Kolenich, objected when his questioning lawyer pressured him on the issue. “He has already branded himself a racist,” said Mr Kolenich.
Legally, people don’t need to meet together for a conspiracy.
Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. But it was necessary to anticipate the violence, lawyers said, highlighting several social media posts in which organizers predicted violent clashes with Antifa and other opponents.
Jason Kessler, the rally’s chief organizer, wrote that they were preparing troops for the Battle of Charlottesville, for example, with the pseudonym that participants should not openly carry weapons. “I don’t want to scare Antifa with the first punch, I want them to start something.”
