Charlottesville Zoning Plan Prompts Debate Over Racial Justice
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia – In early July, teams showed up downtown for long-delayed evictions. After years of protests, litigation, and even violence, the statues of two Confederate generals, Lee and Jackson, were finally removed from city parks, evicted by the city’s drive to right its past wrongs.
Now the really hard work awaits.
It’s been four years since white supremacists descended on Charlottesville, wreaking havoc in the streets and killing a young woman. The horror of this August weekend sent the city into an in-depth study of its own racial past and a debate on what to do about its legacy. The catalog of lingering artifacts in this fanatic story is intimidating, starting with statues but quickly reaching the basics of civic life like schools and neighborhoods.
In a city that prides itself on its progressivism, the justice movement has generally enjoyed wide support. Whether this push can lead to changes in people’s neighborhoods – streets of one- and two-story brick houses, pretty dogwoods, and plenty of Black Lives Matter signs – is another matter.
The Charlottesville Planning Commission is considering a proposal to reverse some of the city’s zoning restrictions in an effort to encourage more affordable housing, a plan that has drawn reactions ranging from staunch opposition to disappointment. let him not go further.
But there has been a particular concern, said Lyle Solla-Yates, a member of the town planning committee, among a certain segment of the population: “smart, educated” white residents, who are neither poor nor very rich, and who live in charming neighborhoods. with a history of discrimination against blacks they knew nothing about. Now they imagine multi-storey buildings rising up in their streets.
“There is fear and anger at being targeted,” he said. “They don’t feel focused on this process. And they are right.
For months, residents and city officials scrutinized a draft land use map that outlines what type of buildings would be allowed where in the years to come.
Powered by research showing that zoning restrictions on single-family homes have roots in discrimination and the consequences of soaring housing prices and more segregated neighborhoods, Charlottesville joins communities across the country to debate the advisability relax those restrictions. Several Democratic 2020 presidential candidates have pledged to push for the relaxation of zoning rules, and President Biden’s infrastructure bill includes grants for cities that do so.
Right, personalities from Donald J. Trump to Tucker Carlson and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, lawyers from St. Louis who were entitled to a speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention after brandishing their guns against protesters, accused Democrats of wanting to “abolish the suburbs” by reducing single-family zoning. The results, Ms. McCloskey said, would be “crime, lawlessness and shoddy apartments.”
This kind of fire-breathing partisanship is relatively rare in Charlottesville, a liberal college town. But the colors on the land use map – particularly gold, which appears throughout the city and especially in cozy neighborhoods like Lewis Mountain and Barracks Rugby, indicated residences of up to 12 units allowed in. places where there are now single-family homes. – were, for many, alarming.
A “huge social experiment on our city,” said a law professor at one of the hour-long virtual planning committee meetings this summer. “I just don’t understand what is driving this,” said another commentator.
A sign of how much the political terrain has changed in recent years, the main argument of opponents of the plan is that it would actually be bad for the poor, a gift to greedy developers. Some have likened the plan to shaving black neighborhoods in decades past, and comments on the Nextdoor app have sparked debate over whether the proposal would simply result in a city full of upscale apartments, and if it really does. “Horrible injustices” from the past would be truly rectified by “destroying neighborhoods in the present”.
Charlottesville is not distinguished by either controversy or the vile chapters in its planning history, a record of forced segregation that it shares with cities across the country. What is different here is the recent past.
Before the fall of white supremacists in August 2017, the housing shortage for the poor was a concern but not an emergency, at least not for people who tended to show up at town planning meetings. After this August, everything changed.
It also became clear that contemporary Charlottesville, with a growing population of 47,000, was a place where many poor and working-class people – black people in disproportionate proportions – could no longer afford to live. While most of the city is set aside for detached single-family homes, the majority of residents are renters, with many paying more than half of their monthly income in rent. This largely explains why the city’s black population, now around 18%, is steadily declining.
“Black people are displaced,” said Valerie Washington, 28, who grew up in town but now lives in surrounding Albemarle County. While young white professionals and house lovers have taken over properties, few black neighbors she knew as a child have remained in her old neighborhood. “I’m here all the time,” she said. “But I can’t afford to live there.
In March, the city approved a plan that includes $ 10 million in housing assistance each year as well as protections for tenants, as well as a rewrite of the zoning ordinance to allow many more housing units to be built. multi-family, with some new developments required to include affordable units. According to officials, rewriting the zoning would release pressure from the expensive and competitive housing market while shattering the legacy of the city’s exclusionary past.
About half of the hundreds of people who emailed the city about the latest draft of the map have expressed support for the plan, and hardly anyone is publicly questioning its ultimate goals.
“If we’re going to ruin half of our racial justice block, yes we will,” said Leeyanne Moore, a creative writing teacher who lives on a street of tiny stucco bungalows. But she argues the proposal would only result in many expensive apartments for University of Virginia students. “Rezoning wouldn’t solve the problem,” she said.
Her neighbor, Diane Miller, also has reservations. She has not participated in public debates, which tend to be dominated by the opinions, for and against, of white professionals and academics. “My opinions don’t mean anything,” said Ms. Miller, who is black.
But she remembers, as a young girl, hearing her parents talk about a developer who bought out all the neighbors, most if not all black. She did not know if their property was taken by eminent domain; all she remembers is that everyone left reluctantly, including her family, who left behind a house that had belonged to her grandmother.
Ms. Miller is wary of any top-down plan to tackle racial inequality; after all, these inequalities came from above in the first place.
“They took everything black people own, everything,” said Ms. Miller, now 65. “There is no trust there.”
Carmelita Wood herself knows a lot about this story. She grew up in Vinegar Hill, a bustling neighborhood of black-owned homes and businesses that was razed in the 1960s in the name of “urban renewal.” The idea that any politics could make amends for that doesn’t suit him. “Most of these people are dead and gone,” she said. “And their children have moved.”
But while the story runs deep and its tragedies are irreversible, Ms Wood suggested it was not too late to start doing the right thing. She is now president of the neighborhood association of Fifeville, a part of the city with a majority black, but increasingly weak. In letters and editorials, she argued that the proposed land use map’s vision of neighborhoods around the city opening up to all kinds of different people was a good first step.
“I think it will work,” Ms. Wood said. “I think it will work because people will finally see that if we talk, then maybe they will listen to us.”
