Charlottesville Zoning Plan Prompts Debate Over Racial Justice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia – In early July, teams showed up downtown for long-delayed evictions. After years of protests, litigation, and even violence, the statues of two Confederate generals, Lee and Jackson, were finally removed from city parks, evicted by the city’s drive to right its past wrongs.

Now the really hard work awaits.

It’s been four years since white supremacists descended on Charlottesville, wreaking havoc in the streets and killing a young woman. The horror of this August weekend sent the city into an in-depth study of its own racial past and a debate on what to do about its legacy. The catalog of lingering artifacts in this fanatic story is intimidating, starting with statues but quickly reaching the basics of civic life like schools and neighborhoods.

In a city that prides itself on its progressivism, the justice movement has generally enjoyed wide support. Whether this push can lead to changes in people’s neighborhoods – streets of one- and two-story brick houses, pretty dogwoods, and plenty of Black Lives Matter signs – is another matter.

The Charlottesville Planning Commission is considering a proposal to reverse some of the city’s zoning restrictions in an effort to encourage more affordable housing, a plan that has drawn reactions ranging from staunch opposition to disappointment. let him not go further.