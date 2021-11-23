Chartered Bike to deploy 2,000 e-Cycles, 200 charging stations in this city Chartered Bike to deploy over 2,000 electric bikes, 200 charging stations in Mumbai

“Adani Electricity has been an ideal partner for us to provide sustainable solutions to e-commerce delivery partners in Mumbai,” he added. Adani Electricity is helping Chartered Speed ​​provide space and power supply for the charging station.

Chartered Bike, a subsidiary of auto major Chartered Speed, will deploy over 2,000 electric cycles in Mumbai and set up 200 charging stations in the next three to six months. The company said in a statement on Monday that these electric cycles can be used by delivery partners of all e-commerce and food aggregator companies.

Sanyam Gandhi, Director, Chartered Speed ​​Limited said, “We are excited to increase the number of chartered cycles in Mumbai from 50 to 2,000, with 200 EV charging stations being installed in a short span of next three to six months.”

Gandhi said the company is taking advantage of this to help the delivery partner save Rs 150-200 a day across the entire electric sector. This partnership will provide a unique solution to the delivery partners who can use these chartered bikes at a restricted speed of 25 kmph even without a driving license.

Darwin Platform Group launches three electric scooters: Darwin Platform Group of Companies (DPGC) on Monday announced its foray into the electric vehicle sector with plans to invest around Rs 450 crore on product development. Under this scheme, the group’s electric vehicle arm Darwin EVAT has also introduced three electric scooters D-5, D-7 and D-14.

The showroom prices of the scooters have been kept at Rs 68,000, 73,000 and 77,000 respectively. Raja Roy Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), DPGC Group, said in a statement, “The global auto industry is in a transition phase and is moving towards electric mobility. It is gaining momentum in India as well.