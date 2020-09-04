Chasing a Grand Slam: It’s Rarer Than You Think

Most fans are familiar with the Grand Slam of tennis: winning the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open in the same calendar year.

But for something so well-known, it’s an extremely rare feat.

On the men’s side, only Don Budge in 1938 and Rod Laver in 1962 and 1969 succeeded. Few of them have come particularly close to matching them since. But this year, Novak Djokovic, with his victory this weekend at Wimbledon, is three quarters of the way.

Aside from Budge, Laver and Djokovic, only two other men, Jack Crawford in 1933 and Lew Hoad in 1956, won the first three Slam tournaments. (The two came close to winning their Slams at the US Open, losing in the final, Crawford to Fred Perry and Hoad to Ken Rosewall.)

Since Laver’s last Slam, only three men have won even the first two events before Djokovic this year, Mats Wilander in 1988, Jim Courier in 1992 and Djokovic himself in 2016.