Chatting on Whatsapp without appearing online

If you want to chat on WhatsApp without seeing anyone online, then these 2 tips are very useful.

Almost all of us use the popular messaging app WhatsApp. But many times we do not read the messages of others because they may not know that we are online. In such a situation, we are going to tell you some such tips so that no one will even know that you are online and will also be able to chat.

this is the first way

First of all, you have to use the notification window of your smartphone.

With this, whenever a message comes from someone on your WhatsApp, its notification will definitely come on your phone.

There is a reply option at the bottom of the message.

By going to this option, you can reply to the message even without opening WhatsApp.

By doing this it will be beneficial that there will be no change in your Last Seen status.

That is, you will also be able to reply to someone’s WhatsApp message and others will not even know that you are online.

this is another way

For this, you have to turn off the mobile data and WiFi connection of your smartphone.

After that go to WhatsApp and open the message you want to reply.

-Type your message and send it. But at the moment this message will not be sent.

Now close WhatsApp.

-Restart the smartphone’s internet.

– The message will go away automatically and you will not see anyone online.