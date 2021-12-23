Chaz Dean Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What Is Chaz Dean’s Net Worth?

Chaz Dean is an American stylist who has a net worth of $100 million. Dean is most widely recognized for his hair care infomercials and for his appearances on the reality show “Flipping Out,” on which celebrity designer Jeff Lewis remodeled his salon for most of Season 3. Between 2009 and 2018, Chaz appeared in more than 30 episodes of “Flipping Out,” and in 2021, he served as an associate producer on the short film “Tuxedo Terrace.” He owns the Chaz Dean Studio in Los Angeles and New York City, and he has his own line of natural hair and body care products, WEN® By Chaz Dean.

Early Life

Chaz Dean was born on July 23, 1974, in Vermont. Chaz grew up in multiple states in the U.S., including Arizona, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and California, with his adoptive parents, Joan and James, and his sister, Joanne. Dean eventually chose to settle in Los Angeles in the mid-’80s. His birth mother, Millie, died in July 2020, and he met his biological siblings, Reed and Darcy, in 1998.

Career

Taking commercial photography courses inspired Chaz to briefly attend cosmetology school after he moved to L.A. He later began professionally cutting and coloring hair, and he helped a “highly successful company develop a product line,” which got him interested in creating his own products. Dean managed a salon in Bel Air, and after buying the salon, he began building clientele that included several celebrities. After the Chaz Dean Salon moved to Hollywood, he renamed it Chaz Dean Studio, and it has become known for offering “high scale clients an escape from paparazzi and an environment that was more intimate and secluded.” In a 2011 “HuffPost” interview, Chaz spoke about how he came up with the name of his hair and body care line, stating, “I used to literally mix concoctions for my clients. I told them they are never going to use lather shampoo again; they are going to cleanse their hair with conditioner. They thought, that doesn’t make sense — conditioner weighs my hair down. I explained it’s a whole new way of looking at it. I wanted something that was a three-letter word, something you couldn’t look up in the dictionary. ‘New’ spelled backwards is Wen!”

Personal Life

Chaz is the godfather of Monroe, the daughter of “Flipping Out” stars Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward. In 2015, more than 200 WEN® By Chaz Dean customers filed a class-action lawsuit alleging that the company’s products “can cause severe and possibly permanent damage to hair, including significant hair loss to the point of visible bald spots, hair breakage, scalp irritation, and rash.” The FDA opened an investigation in July 2016, and the lawsuit was settled for $26 million a few months later.

Awards and Honors

In 2020, Dean was honored with the Corporate Leadership Award at the 28th Annual Angel Awards Gala, which was put on by Project Angel Food. Chaz has volunteered in the Project Angel Food kitchen, and he sponsored a van for the organization to use for delivery services. He said of the charity, “Everyone that is involved is what makes it really special. The heart that’s in it, the caring that’s in it, and the love that goes into every meal that is prepared. I think that’s important. You see so many cooking shows and hear about all of ‘the love that goes into it,’ so all these people are getting these meals delivered, and they really are being delivered with all that heart and all that love.” In 2021, WEN® By Chaz Dean won several QVC® Customer Choice® Beauty Awards : QVC Icon (WEN® 32 oz Cleansing Conditioner), Best Shampoo (WEN® 32 oz Cleansing Conditioner), Best Hair Treatment (WEN® Botanical Hair & Scalp Tonic), Best Hairspray (WEN® Light Finishing Spray) and Best Men’s Product (WEN® Men’s Head to Toe Cleansing Conditioner).