CHC vs BSCC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11, Pitch Report and Injury Updates For Match 18 of Mizoram Cricket League 2022



Bawngkawn South Cricket Club are the only team to not win a match in the tournament.

Preview:

In the 18th match of Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Chanmarians Cricket Club and Bawngkawn South Cricket Club will play against each other. CHC have won 4 out of 5 matches in the tournament and are placed in the 2nd position in the points table. Their previous match against Chhinga Veng Cricket Club was abandoned due to bad weather.

BSCC are the only team to not win a match in the tournament and are placed in the last position in the points tally. They lost the previous match against Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club by 5 wickets after making 102 runs in 18.2 overs.

Match Details:

Chanmarians Cricket Club vs Bawngkawn South Cricket Club, Match 18

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia

Date & Time: 21st April, at 1:00 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Fancode

CHC vs BSCC, Match 18 Pitch Report:

The pitch is expected to provide a lot of support to the bowlers as we have seen in the tournament so far. In the last five matches, the teams batting first have not been able to score over 110 runs. This might also be a low-scoring encounter.

Injury News:

(will be added when there is an update)

CHC vs BSCC, Match 18 Probable Playing XIs:

Chanmarians Cricket Club

Saidingliana Sailo (wk), Lalremruata K, Lalrinsanga, Lalchhuanawma B, Lalhruaizela M, Malsawmtluanga F, Lalhmangaiha M, Bobby Zothansanga (c), Lalhruaitluanga, Lalfakzuala Renthlei, Gilbert Libion

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club

Lalnunthara Ngutre (c), Zomuansanga, Lalbiaktluanga, R Lalthakima, Michael Lalhmachhuana (wk), R Lalhlimpuia, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, Arbin Sahi, Zoramthanga, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Lalawmpuia Renthlei

Top Picks for CHC vs BSCC Dream11 Match:

Top Picks – Chanmarians Cricket Club

Lalhruaizela M is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He has made 140 runs in 5 matches at an average of 46.67 and a strike rate of 106.06 including 2 half-centuries. He has taken 4 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 7.50, an economy of 6, and a strike rate of 7.50.

Bobby Zothansanga has picked 9 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 5.33, an economy of 3, and a strike rate of 10.67.

Top Picks – Bawngkawn South Cricket Club

Zoramthanga has taken 5 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 15, an economy of 6.25, and a strike rate of 14.40.

Arbin Sahi has made 70 runs in 4 matches at an average of 17.50 and a strike rate of 94.59. He has taken 1 wicket as well.

CHC vs BSCC Must Picks for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for CHC vs BSCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Saidingliana Sailo, Lalnunthara Ngutre, Michael Lalhmachhuana, Lalbiaktluanga, Lalrinsanga (c), Lalhmangaiha M, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, Zoramthanga, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Bobby Zothansanga (vc), Lalhruaitluanga

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for CHC vs BSCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Saidingliana Sailo, R Lalthakima, Lalremruata K, Lalrinsanga, Lalhmangaiha M, Lalhruaizela M (c), Zoramthanga (vc), R Lalhlimpuia, Lalrinfela, Bobby Zothansanga, Lalhruaitluanga

Today’s CHC vs BSCC Probable Winners:

Chanmarians Cricket Club are expected to win this match.