Cheap Feature Phones Under Your Annual Recharge: The cheapest feature phone in India that costs less than your annual recharge starts at ₹ 825 – your annual recharge Nokia Lava Micromax Samsung Carbon Top 10 Cheap Feature Phones start at 8 825.

Highlights These phones are cheaper than the annual recharge

Great for feature phone users

There are various options available from Lava to Nokia

New Delhi. Well known phone makers in the country and in the world offer more than one plan in the Indian market. If your budget is low and you are thinking of getting a cheap feature phone then we are informing you about the best option. This feature phone costs less than your annual recharge. LAVA A3, Nokia 110 4G, Micromax X512, Itel IT2163, Samsung Guru 1200, Micromax X816, Lava Pulse, Nokia 105, Lava Gem and KARBONN K19 Rock are the best options in the market. Here we are giving you information about the features and specifications of all these phones.



Lava A3:

The LAVA A3 features a 1.8-inch screen with a resolution of 128×160 pixels. This phone has 24 MB RAM and 24 MB storage, which can be expanded up to 32 GB via microSD card. The phone also comes with a VGA camera. This phone works on operating freak. In terms of battery backup, this phone has a 1750 mAh battery that lasts a long time. The company offers a one year warranty with this phone. The LAVA A3 is priced at Rs 1,131.

Nokia 110 4G:

The Nokia 110 4G has a 1.80-inch screen with a resolution of 120×160 pixels. This phone has 128 MB RAM and 48 MB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 32 GB via microSD card. In terms of battery capacity, the phone comes with a 1020 mAh battery. This phone is offered in 30+ series. It comes with a Unisoc T700 processor. The Nokia 110 4G is priced at Rs 2,799.

Micromax X512:

The Micromax X512 features a 1.77-inch screen with a resolution of 240×320 pixels. This phone has 56 MB RAM and 24 MB storage. The phone also has a 0.3 megapixel rear camera. In terms of battery backup, this phone has a 1750 mAh lithium ion battery. The company offers a one year warranty with this phone. The phone is priced at Rs 1,084.

Itel IT2163:

The Itel IT2163 has a 1.8-inch screen. This phone has 4 MB RAM and 4 MB storage, which can be expanded up to 32 GB via microSD card. The phone is powered by a SC6531E processor. In terms of battery backup, this phone has a 1000 mAh lithium-ion battery. With this phone, the company offers a one-year warranty on accessories with a 6-month warranty. The Itel IT2163 is priced at Rs 825.

Samsung Jupiter 1200:

The Samsung Jupiter 1200 has a 1.52-inch TFT screen with a resolution of 128×128 pixels. This phone has a 208MHz single-core processor. This phone has 4MB RAM and 8MB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 16GB via microSD card. This phone comes with an 800 mAh battery. The Samsung Jupiter 1200 is priced at Rs 1,310.

Micromax X816:

The Micromax X816 features a 2.8-inch screen with 240×320 pixel resolution. This phone is powered by a core processor. This phone has 32 MB RAM and 32 MB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 8 GB via microSD card. The back of the phone has a 0.3 MP megapixel rear camera. The phone comes with a 1750 mAh battery. The Micromax X816 is priced at Rs 1,454.

Lava pulse:

The Lava Pulse has a 2.4-inch screen with a resolution of 240×320 pixels. The phone is powered by a core processor. The phone has 32 MB of RAM and 24 MB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 32 GB via a microSD card. This phone has a 1750 mAh battery. Lava pulses are priced at Rs 1,449.



Nokia 105:

The Nokia 105 has a 1.80-inch screen with a resolution of 240×320 pixels. The phone has 4MB of RAM and 4MB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card. This phone comes with an 800mAh battery. Series 30 is offered in this phone. The Nokia 105 is priced at Rs 1,349.

Lava Gems:

The Lava Gem has a 2.8-inch screen with a resolution of 240×320 pixels. This phone is powered by a core processor. This phone has 4MB RAM and 4MB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 32GB via microSD card. The back of the phone has a 0.3 MP megapixel rear camera. The phone comes with a 1750 mAh battery. Lava Ratna is priced at Rs 1,577.

19 Rocks of Carbon:

Karbonn K19 Rock 1.8 inch screen glows with 240×320 pixel resolution. In addition, the back of the phone has a 0.3 megapixel camera. This phone has 32 MB RAM and 32 MB storage, which can be expanded up to 16 GB via micro SD card. The phone is powered by a 1750 mAh battery. The company offers a one year warranty with this phone. KARBONN K19 Rock is priced at Rs.

