Cheap smartwatch at a discount: now or never! Get a home smartwatch at a very low price on a smartwatch from the Flipkart Amazon and Amazonfit website from the Amazfit GTS2 Mini Bip U Pro Bip U.

New Delhi. Amazfit, one of the top smartwatch brands in India, is offering huge discounts on some of its smartwatches. The company has organized a brand day sale. Amazfit’s official website on e-commerce website Flipkart, Amazon Mazon and in.amazfit.com will offer huge discounts on smartwatches between September 11th and September 12th. If you want to buy a great smartwatch at a low price, you will find many special offers here. In the meantime, Bip U and Bip U Pro can be purchased at lower prices. During the sale, Amazfit is offering great deals and offers with straps on your best-selling smartwatch. This smartwatch includes the affordable Bip series of GTS 2 Mini, Bip U and Bip U Pro and the GT flagship series. So let us know about the offers available on them.



Amazfit GTS 2 Mini:

It comes with an AMOLED display. It has features like built-in Alexa and built-in GPS. At the same time, features like Biotracker ™ 2, Advanced Oxygenbeats ™, PAI ™ Health Assessment System, (SPO2) measurements have also been made available. This variant is available for 6,999 but during the brand day sale it will be available for 6,799.

Amazfit Bip U Pro:

It comes with built-in Alexa and built-in GPS. It has a 1.43 inch HD large TFT-LCD color display. It has features like 60 sports modes, Biotracker ™ 2PPG, and Oxygen Beats om Somancare ™, 5 ATM water-resistant, women’s health tracker and PAI features. This variant is available for 4,999 but during the brand day sale it will be available for 4,799.

Amazfit Bip U:

It has features like built-in Alexa and built-in GPS. It has a 1.43 inch HD large TFT-LCD color display. Also available are 60 sports modes, Biotracker P 2PPG and Oxygen Beats ™ SomnScare. At the same time, features like 5 ATM water-resistant, women’s health tracker and PAI features are also provided. This variant is available for 3,999 but during the brand day sale it will be available for 3,799.

