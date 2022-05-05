Cheapest Ac under 1000 rupees emi on flipkart to beat heat compare convertible marq and carrer 4 in 1 ac discount and offers

In this scorching summer season, if you are also thinking of buying an air conditioner ie AC to get relief, then this is a great opportunity for you. There are different types of ACs available in the market. You will find many discounts and offers online and offline on ACs ranging from 0.8 ton to 1.5 ton. Today we are telling you about those convertible 4-in-1 ACs, which you can buy at a low price from the e-commerce website Flipkart. Let’s know who is better in the AC of the Marquee brand of Carrier and Flipkart? Know about all the features and offers of these two ACs…

MarQ By Flipkart Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC – White (153SIAA22NW, Copper Condenser), Rs 27,999

This AC of Flipkart’s brand Marquee with 1.5 ton capacity comes with 1.5 ton capacity. It gets 3 star BEE rating. The company says that it can save up to 15 percent electricity compared to non-inverter 1 star ACs. It has an auto restart feature. Features like copper condenser and sleep mode are available in this AC.

If you buy this AC from Marquee with SBI credit card, you will get 10 percent discount (Rs 1250). Apart from this, there will be a discount of up to Rs 1500 on taking SBI credit card through EMI transaction. There is also a 5 percent cashback offer on buying ACs using Flipkart Axis Bank Card. If you do not have lump sum money to buy this AC, then you can buy it at an EMI of Rs 954.

CARRIER Flexicool Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling 1.5 Ton 4 Star Split Inverter Dual Filtration with HD and PM2.5 Filter AC – White (18K 4 STAR ESTER CXi INVERTER R32 SPLIT AC, Copper Condenser, Rs 37,999

The Carrier Flexible Convertible 4-in-1 AC comes with a 4 star BEE rating. The company says that this AC saves up to 20 percent electricity compared to non-inverter 1 star AC. Along with this, auto restart feature has been given in it, that means if the power goes out, then you will not need to reset the setting manually. Copper condenser has been used in this convertible AC of the carrier. This AC provides excellent cooling and is easy to maintain. There is also a sleep mode in the AC, that is, during your sleep, the AC automatically adjusts the temperature.

Talking about the offers, this AC of the carrier can be purchased at a no-cost EMI of Rs 4,222 per month. Apart from this, if you take the AC with SBI Credit Card, then you can get a discount of 10 percent (up to Rs 1250). At the same time, there will be a discount of up to Rs 1500 on SBI credit card EMI transactions. Apart from this, many other bank and freebies offers can also be availed on this AC.