Cheapest Bike Loans: Top 10 Banks Offering Cheapest Bike Loans: These 10 Banks Are Lending Cheap Bike Loans

Top 10 Banks Offering Cheapest Bike Loans
These banks are offering cheap two-wheeler loans
1- The Central Bank of India is providing two-wheeler loan at the rate of 7.25 per cent to 7.70 per cent.
2- Bank of India offers two-wheeler loans at rates ranging from 7.35 per cent to 8.55 per cent.
3- If you want, you can also take a loan from Punjab National Bank. Here you can get loans at 8.70 per cent to 10.05 per cent.
You can also take loans from these banks
4- At present, the Bank of Jammu and Kashmir is providing two-wheeler loan at an initial rate of 8.70 per cent.
5- You can get a two-wheeler loan from Punjab and Sindh Bank. From here you will get loan at 9% rate.
– Canara Bank is lending at an initial rate of 9 per cent. You can choose which loan is right for you.
These are also some of the bike loan options
7- Two-wheeler loan is available from ICICI Bank at 9.5 per cent to 26 per cent.
8- Loans for bikes are available from IDBI Bank at rates of 9.80 per cent to 9.90 per cent.
9- Union Bank is lending from 9.90 per cent to 10 per cent.
10- Two-wheeler loan can be obtained from IDFC First Bank at 9.99% introductory rate.
