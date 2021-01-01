Cheapest Portable AC under 1000 EMI: Portable AC is available at the price of window AC, no need to drill holes in the wall, take it with you wherever you go – Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Cell Blue Star 1 Ton Portable AC Cheapest Offer at 1000 EMI Price

Highlights Sales of Flipkart Grand Home Appliances begin

Discounts are available on many home appliances

Opportunity to buy a portable AC at a very low price

New Delhi. Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Sale: A grand home appliances sale has been organized on e-commerce website Flipkart. Today is the last day of this sale. Meanwhile, home appliances are being discounted by 75 per cent. In addition, ICICI Bank’s credit and debit cards are being offered at a discount of 10 per cent. In the meantime, huge discounts are being offered on many home appliances, so if you are thinking of buying any new product for yourself, you will find many offers here. Here we are informing you about the offer that is being given on portable AC. It can be purchased at the price of a portable AC window AC. So let us know about this portable AC and the details available on it.



Is Facebook reading all your WhatsApp messages? How much fact is there in this claim? Learn here

Blue Star 1 Ton Portable AC Price and Offer:

Its MRP is Rs 35,000. It can be purchased for Rs 25,990 with 25 per cent discount. In addition, ICICI Bank’s credit and debit cards are being offered at a discount of 10 per cent. In addition, Flipkart is offering 5% unlimited cashback on Axis Bank credit card payments. It can also be purchased at no cost EMI. Under this, the minimum EMI will be Rs 2,888 per month. At the same time, under the standard EMI, a minimum EMI of Rs 901 has to be paid. Given its price, it would not be wrong to say that this portable AC can be purchased at the price of a window AC.

Watch the video without stopping now! Airtel’s Dhansu plan to compete with Geo-Visi will get 15GB of high-speed data

Features of Blue Star 1 Ton Portable AC:

It comes with a capacity of 1 ton. It is suitable for rooms up to 90 square feet. It has auto restart feature. You do not need to restart it manually after a power cut. It has hydrophilic gold evaporative fins that work to increase the cooling of the AC. At the same time, it is also given auto mode. Its cooling capacity is 3590W. It has auto air swing, anti-bacteria filter and dust filter. Its power consumption is 1403W. It has 1 year production guarantee and 5 years compressor guarantee.

Are you a Samsung user too? Do this quickly, every app in the phone will be safe

Other portable ACs available on Flipkart:

Other portable ACs available on Flipkart include Mark by Buy Flipkart 1 Ton Portable AC, Lloyd 1 Ton Portable AC, Media 1 Ton Portable AC, Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Portable AC and many more. But these are all out of stock right now.