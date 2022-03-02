World

Chechen hit squad sent to murder Zelenskyy ‘eliminated,’ top Ukrainian defense official says

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Chechen hit squad sent to murder Zelenskyy ‘eliminated,’ top Ukrainian defense official says
Written by admin
Chechen hit squad sent to murder Zelenskyy ‘eliminated,’ top Ukrainian defense official says

Chechen hit squad sent to murder Zelenskyy ‘eliminated,’ top Ukrainian defense official says

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A top defense official in Kiev told national media that security forces had “destroyed” a group of elite Chechen commandos trying to locate and assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, told Ukraine 24 TV that the defense forces had dealt with two death squads sent after Zelensky on Tuesday, according to a translation of his remarks.

He said Ukrainian forces had received intelligence about a planned attack on Zelensky and had destroyed an elite Chechen unit.

“We are fully aware today of the special operation carried out directly by the Kadyrovites to oust our President, and I can say that we have received information from FSB representatives who have no intention of taking part in this bloody incident today.” He said.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, addresses members of the service during a statement issued on February 25, 2022, in Grozny, Russia, dedicated to a military conflict in Ukraine.

The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, addresses members of the service during a statement issued on February 25, 2022, in Grozny, Russia, dedicated to a military conflict in Ukraine.
(Reuters / Genghis Kondrov)

Ramzan Kadyrov is the leader of the Chechen Republic, a semi-autonomous part of Russia. He is considered an ally of Vladimir Putin, and his commandos are considered fierce, highly skilled fighters. FSB in reference to the Federal Security Service of Russia.

Gadget Clock Digital reported on Monday that Putin’s move to send Chechen fighters to join the attack could be a reaction to the fact that Ukraine’s military has exceeded Russia’s expectations.

READ Also  House Republicans in lockstep calling for more action on Ukraine, even as some on right oppose doing more

The Chechens are part of a Russian National Guard unit and they use well-known, brutal tactics to fight the insurgency that pushed Russia even during two brutal wars against them in the 1990s. The Chechens have been recruited to hunt down terrorists in Syria, and Russia has used them to fight elsewhere, including in Georgia. They fought the Ukrainians in Donbass when hostilities broke out there in 2014.

Service members gather in a square during a speech by the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, dedicated to a military conflict in Ukraine on February 25, 2022, in Grozny, Russia.

Service members gather in a square during a speech by the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, dedicated to a military conflict in Ukraine on February 25, 2022, in Grozny, Russia.
(Reuters / Genghis Kondrov)

Putin sends Chechen fighters to Ukraine, results unclear

Danilov said the Chechen strike team had arrived in two groups, one of which was engaged in the defense forces hostel and the other was being closely monitored by the Ukrainian military.

Danilov also claimed that Ukraine had been informed of the death squad by Russia’s Federal Security Service.

Zelensky said in a televised speech last week that he believed Russian forces had designated him as their “No. 1 target.”

The former actor-turned-statesman has since taken a rebellious stance against Russian aggression, rejected an offer to evacuate Americans and is in his besieged capital, Kiev, from where he is posting selfie videos where he is seen with Russian troops advancing through the city.

“The fight is here,” he said, according to a translation of his remarks. “I need ammunition, not rides.”

U.S. and UK intelligence analysts say Russia appears to be facing tougher resistance than expected from Ukraine’s defense forces – at least in the early stages of the offensive, which is nearing its seventh day.

READ Also  For Taiwan’s Olympics team, everything is in a name

The government has also given thousands of automatic rifles to civilians and is sharing flyers on its official social media accounts to explain how Russian tanks can be attacked with Molotov cocktails.

Russia, however, has a large, well-equipped and well-trained military.

Ben Ivansky of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

#Chechen #hit #squad #murder #Zelenskyy #eliminated #top #Ukrainian #defense #official

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Netanyahu angrily vows to lawmakers that he will lead the opposition.

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment