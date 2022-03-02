Chechen hit squad sent to murder Zelenskyy ‘eliminated,’ top Ukrainian defense official says



A top defense official in Kiev told national media that security forces had “destroyed” a group of elite Chechen commandos trying to locate and assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, told Ukraine 24 TV that the defense forces had dealt with two death squads sent after Zelensky on Tuesday, according to a translation of his remarks.

He said Ukrainian forces had received intelligence about a planned attack on Zelensky and had destroyed an elite Chechen unit.

“We are fully aware today of the special operation carried out directly by the Kadyrovites to oust our President, and I can say that we have received information from FSB representatives who have no intention of taking part in this bloody incident today.” He said.

Ramzan Kadyrov is the leader of the Chechen Republic, a semi-autonomous part of Russia. He is considered an ally of Vladimir Putin, and his commandos are considered fierce, highly skilled fighters. FSB in reference to the Federal Security Service of Russia.

Gadget Clock Digital reported on Monday that Putin’s move to send Chechen fighters to join the attack could be a reaction to the fact that Ukraine’s military has exceeded Russia’s expectations.

The Chechens are part of a Russian National Guard unit and they use well-known, brutal tactics to fight the insurgency that pushed Russia even during two brutal wars against them in the 1990s. The Chechens have been recruited to hunt down terrorists in Syria, and Russia has used them to fight elsewhere, including in Georgia. They fought the Ukrainians in Donbass when hostilities broke out there in 2014.

Danilov said the Chechen strike team had arrived in two groups, one of which was engaged in the defense forces hostel and the other was being closely monitored by the Ukrainian military.

Danilov also claimed that Ukraine had been informed of the death squad by Russia’s Federal Security Service.

Zelensky said in a televised speech last week that he believed Russian forces had designated him as their “No. 1 target.”

The former actor-turned-statesman has since taken a rebellious stance against Russian aggression, rejected an offer to evacuate Americans and is in his besieged capital, Kiev, from where he is posting selfie videos where he is seen with Russian troops advancing through the city.

“The fight is here,” he said, according to a translation of his remarks. “I need ammunition, not rides.”

U.S. and UK intelligence analysts say Russia appears to be facing tougher resistance than expected from Ukraine’s defense forces – at least in the early stages of the offensive, which is nearing its seventh day.

The government has also given thousands of automatic rifles to civilians and is sharing flyers on its official social media accounts to explain how Russian tanks can be attacked with Molotov cocktails.

Russia, however, has a large, well-equipped and well-trained military.

Ben Ivansky of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.