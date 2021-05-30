Check 103769 Vacancies, Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Syllabus & Other Notifications

Check 103769 Vacancies, Eligibility, Exam Sample, Syllabus & Other Notifications



RRB Group D 2021 Exam Schedule & Admit Card Launch Date Delayed: Railway Recruitment Board goes to conduct RRB Group D 2020-21 Exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) this yr for varied posts underneath Stage 1 of seventh CPC Pay Matrix in varied models of Indian Railways. Earlier the examination was scheduled to be performed between the month of April 2021 to June 2021.

Current Story: Check RRB Group D 2021 Exam Prime 5 Each day Routine Practices to crack CBT

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) earlier invited tenders for the recruitment of Exam Conducting Company (ECA) for conducting all of the aggressive Railways Exams in on-line mode throughout totally different examination centres in India. On this article, we’re going to share all of the related data associated to RRB/RRC Group D Stage-1 2021 Recruitment just like the Variety of Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Standards, Exam Sample, Syllabus, Admit Playing cards, and so on. So, let’s have a look at the record of matters lined under within the article:

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Notification

The official notification for RRB Group D 2021 Recruitment was launched on 23rd February 2019. The net software course of was performed from twelfth March 2019 until twelfth April 2019 for complete 103769 Vacancies. Railways haven’t introduced RRB Group D (Stage-1) 2021 Exam and Admit Card Launch Dates. Railways have formally introduced that it’ll conduct RRB Group D 2021 On-line Exam from April 2021 to June 2021.

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Dates

RRC/RRB Group D 2021 Exam Necessary Dates RRB GROUP D 2019 Notification Launch Date 23rd February 2019 Opening & Closing of On-line Registration of Functions 12th March to 12th April 2019 Closing of on-line submission of software full in all respects 26th April 2019 at 23.59 hrs. 1st Stage Laptop Based mostly Check (CBT) Delayed Earlier April 2021 to June 2021 Admit Card Launch Date To be notified later

Click on right here to get the RRB 2021 Exam Calendar

RRB Group D 2021 Recruitment and Vacancies

Pay Scale for RRB Stage 1 Group D Posts as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix is proven within the desk given under together with the entire variety of vacancies:

RRB/RRC Stage 1 Group D Posts Pay Scale after 7th Pay Fee and 2019 Vacancies S. No. Title of the put up Division Quantity Of Vacancies Pay Scale (In Rs.) 1 Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical 11277 Rs. 18,000/- (Stage 1 of seventh CPC Pay Matrix) plus allowances as admissible 2 Assistant Bridge Engineering 913 3 Assistant C&W Mechanical 7284 4 Assistant Depot (Shops) Shops 1694 5 Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel) Mechanical 2204 6 Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical) Electrical 1098 7 Assistant Operations (Electrical) Electrical 788 8 Assistant Pointsman Visitors 14870 9 Assistant Sign & Telecom Sign and Telecommunication (S and T) 5479 10 Assistant Observe Machine Engineering 3157 11 Assistant TL & AC Electrical 3633 12 Assistant TL & AC (Workshop) Electrical 1823 13 Assistant TRD Electrical 3014 14 Assistant Works Engineering 4109 15 Assistant Works (Workshop) Engineering 403 16 Hospital Assistant Medical 1302 17 Observe Maintainer Grade IV Engineering 40721 Grand Whole 103769

Know RRB/RRC Group D Stage 1 Posts Wage after 7th Pay Fee, Job Profile & Promotion Coverage

Observe: The PwBD reservation within the vacancies of Posts – Assistant Pointsman, Assistant Bridge, Observe Maintainer Grade IV can’t be given as a result of job necessities.

RRB Group D 2021 Software Standing

Greater than 1.15 crores candidates utilized for the RRB Group D Stage-1 2019-20 103769 Vacancies. As per the sources, the functions of lakhs of candidates have been rejected attributable to varied causes together with incorrect importing of Images, Signature and so on.

Check RRB Group D 2021 FAQs

Candidates have formally registered complaints towards their rejected software standing from seventeenth August to twenty third August 2019. Railways performed scrutiny of those complaints until 6th September 2019 and later intimated the ultimate software standing to the candidates through SMS and Electronic mail. After then, the choice of Railways/RRB on grievances was ultimate and binding on candidates.

Check the notification associated RRB Group D Stage-1 2019 Software Standing

RRB Group D 2021 Eligibility Standards

For the RRB Group D level-1 2019 Exam, the eligibility standards are as follows:

RRB Group D Stage 1 2019 Eligibility Standards Academic Qualification The minimal Academic Qualification for RRB Group D Stage 1 Posts is tenth move (OR) ITI from establishments recognised by Nationwide Council for Vocational Coaching (NCVT)/ State Council for Vocational Coaching (SCVT) (or) equal (OR) Nationwide Apprenticeship Certificates (NAC) granted by NCVT Age restrict The age restrict for making use of for these posts have been 18 to 33 years for Normal Candidates, 18 to 36 years for OBC Candidates and 18 to 38 years for SC/ST Candidates

Click on right here to know the Eligibility Standards for RRB/ RRC Stage 1 Posts 2021 Recruitment

RRB Group D 2021 Choice Course of

The whole recruitment course of shall contain Laptop Based mostly Check(s), Bodily Effectivity Check (PET), Doc Verification and Medical Examination.

Know the RRB/RRC Group D Stage 1 Posts 2021 Exam Sample and Syllabus

RRB Group D 2021 Admit Playing cards

RRB Group D 2019-20 Admit Playing cards might be launched two weeks earlier than the examination dates at its Zonal Web sites:

RRB Web site Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in Bangalore www.rrbbnc.gov.in Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in Bhubaneswar www.rrbbbs.gov.in Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in Gorakhpur www.rrbgkp.gov.in Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.in Jammu – Srinagar www.rrbjammu.nic.in Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org Thiruvananthapuram www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Get RRB Group D Free Research Materials

RRB GROUP D 2021 Exam Sample & Syllabus

Part 1: RRC LEVEL 1 POSTS COMPUTER BASED TEST (CBT) 2021 EXAM PATTERN

The Query Paper for Single Stage CBT might be of 90 minutes length for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who’re availing the Scribe facility. The part clever variety of questions and marks are indicated under:

RRC Stage 1 Posts Laptop Based mostly Check (CBT) 2021 Exam Sample Topics Variety of Questions (Goal A number of Selection Questions of 1 mark every) Period Normal Science 25 1 hour half-hour (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Arithmetic 25 Normal Intelligence & Reasoning 30 Normal Consciousness & Present Affairs 20 Whole 100 Questions of 100 marks

Check RRB Group D 2021 Minimal Qualifying Marks

Part 2: RRC LEVEL 1 POSTS PHYSICAL EFFICIENCY TESTS (PET)

Passing Bodily Effectivity Check (PET) is obligatory and the identical might be qualifying in nature. The criterion for PET is as underneath:

Male Candidates Feminine Candidates Ought to have the ability to elevate and carry 35 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in a single probability with out placing the burden down; and Ought to have the ability to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in a single probability. Ought to have the ability to elevate and carry 20 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in a single probability with out placing the burden down; and Ought to have the ability to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in a single probability.

RRB Group D 2021 Recruitment Replace: 20000+ Vacancies to be crammed by means of Course Accomplished Act Apprentices (CCAAs)

Part 3: Doc Verification (DV) and Medical Examination

Based mostly on the efficiency of candidates in CBT topic to their qualifying in PET, candidates twice the variety of vacancies might be known as for Doc Verification as per their advantage and choices.

Click on right here to know adjustments made in RRB Stage 1 Group D 2021 Choice, Registration & Doc Verification Course of by Railways

RRB GROUP D 2021 Research Materials- Mock Checks, Earlier Yr Paper & Books

After going by means of the above talked about Exam Sample & Syllabus of RRB Group D Stage-1 2021 Exam, the following step is to create a research plan and begin engaged on it. The next research materials will assist you in getting ready for RRB Group D Stage-1 2021 Exam:

Check RRB Group D 2021 Preparation ideas & Technique

Earlier Yr papers: Candidates are suggested to begin their apply by fixing some earlier yr query papers. Candidates can discuss with the under hyperlink for downloading PDF Recordsdata of Earlier yr paper without cost:

Obtain Earlier Yr Papers of RRB/RRC Group D Stage 1 Exam

Finest Books: Candidates may also discuss with the record of Books beneficial by Consultants for clearing RRB Group D 2021 Exam:

Finest Books for RRB Group D Stage-1 2021 Exam Preparation

Mock Checks: Common apply is required for reaching accuracy and excessive rating within the examination. Candidates can Apply Mock Checks from the hyperlinks given under:

RRB Group D 2021 Earlier Yr Cutoff, Outcomes & Normalization Technique

The Minimize-Off rating for RRB Group D Exam will get launched on the time of end result declaration at Regional official web site of RRB. These are the minimal marks {that a} candidate ought to receive to qualify for the following part of the examination or the ultimate choice course of. Candidates can take a look on the Earlier Yr Minimize-off Marks of RRB GROUP D Exam from the hyperlink given under:

Click on right here to get RRB/RRC Group D Stage 1 Area-wise Earlier Yr Minimize-Off Marks

RRB applies the normalization technique for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination performed in a number of periods having totally different problem ranges of the questions.

Click on right here to know the small print of EWS Reservation for RRB GROUP D 2021 Recruitment

Candidates can discuss with the hyperlink given under to know the way the normalization of marks might be performed by RRB whereas conducting GROUP D 2021 Exam:

RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks in GROUP D 2021 Exam