Check allotment and application status

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO: Allotment of shares will be done for those investing in Glenmark today i.e. on 3rd August. For this you can see the allotment status.

New Delhi. For those investing in Glenmark, today i.e. August 3 is of great importance. Explain that the allotment of shares of Glenmark Life Science, a company that has been subscribed 45 times, is to be done today.

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO opened on July 27 and closed on July 29, with a price band of Rs 695-720.

Read More: Online business companies ready to write a new chapter in the market

The registrar of the Glenmark Life Sciences IPO is Kefintech Pvt Ltd, which will also manage the share allotment.

After finalizing the share allotment, investors can check and check the status of their application on Kefintech Pvt Ltd. Glenmark Life Sciences Company currently operates four multi-purpose manufacturing facilities with leasehold properties located at Ankleshwar and Dahej in the state of Gujarat and at Mohol and Kurkumbh in the state of Maharashtra.

Read More: Glenmark Life Sciences IPO: A great opportunity to earn money, investing now can give great returns

Listing will be on 6th August

According to media reports, the listing of shares of Glenmark Life Sciences will be done on 6 August. Explain that the gray market premium of unlisted shares of the company before listing is Rs 97-100 more than the issue price. Its shares will be listed on NSE and BSE.

get money or share

If you do not get shares of Glenmark Life Sciences, the money will be returned by August 4. But if you get shares then on 5th August they will be reflected in your demat account.

Check allotment status like this

•Log in to https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

• Then select IPO

•If you have opted for Application Number, then enter Application Type

• After that enter the application number

•Then enter your ID

• After that submit by entering the captcha code

• Now the status window will open on your screen

Read More: Good earning opportunity this week, by investing around Rs 14000 in IPO, strong profit can be made

How to check allotment status on BSE

•Log on to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

•Then click on Equity

•In issue name click on Glenmark Life Sciences

•Then enter your application number and pen number

•Then click on I am not a robot

• Then click on Search

• Now allotment status will be displayed on your screen