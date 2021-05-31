Check Computer Operator 2016 & JA 2019 Typing Dates Here





UPSSSC Typing Check Date 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Companies Choice Fee (UPSSSC), Lucknow has introduced typing check date for Computer Operator (Normal Recruitment) Aggressive Examination 2016 Beneath the Commercial 25/ Examination/2016 and Junior Assistant in opposition to the commercial quantity 04 Examination 2019. The candidates who’ve chosen for typing check will likely be obtain admit card by means of their official web site of UPSSSC.i.e.http://upsssc.gov.in/.

In line with the discover, The check will likely be performed on 21 June 2021 for the publish of Computer Operator (Normal Recruitment) Aggressive Examination 2016 whereas for Junior Assistant in opposition to the commercial quantity 04 Examination 2019, the examination is scheduled to be performed on 23 June 2021. The candidates will be capable to obtain their admit playing cards by means of the official web site as soon as uploaded.

Obtain Computer Operator 2016 Typing Check PDF

Obtain UPSSSC Junior Assistant in opposition to the commercial quantity 04 Examination 2019 Discover

