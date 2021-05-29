Check details & how to register for VALORANT Conquerors Championship



Check Details & How to Register for VALORANT Conquerors Championship: South Asian esports firm NODWIN Gaming companions with Riot Video games, main recreation developer and writer, to convey VALORANT Conquerors Championship for VALORANT Groups in India and South Asia.

What’s VALORANT Conquerors Championship –





VALORANT Conquerors Championship is a gateway for India & South Asian groups to qualify for APAC Final Likelihood Qualifiers for VALORANT Champions Tour 2021. Groups from throughout India and South Asia will compete within the sub-regional qualifiers. Prime groups from all sub-regional tournaments will compete within the Regional finals of VALORANT Conquerors Championship.

What’s the Prizepool of VALORANT Conquerors Championship?

The occasion will characteristic an enormous prize pool of ₹25,00,000 INR ( Approx $33,000 USD). This prize pool can be distributed to all groups who qualify for the play-offs.

How to Register for VALORANT Conquerors Championship?

Registrations for the VALORANT Conquerors Championship will begin on fifteenth June 2021. You possibly can register from the official web site of the VALORANT Conquerors Championship.

Right here is the registration hyperlink – www.vcc.nodwingaming.com

VALORANT Conquerors Championship: Format

The VALORANT Conquerors Championship will include six sub-regional qualifiers that are:

India Pakistan & Afghanistan Sri Lanka & Maldives Bangladesh Nepal & Bhutan Wildcard

Every sub-regional qualifier may have a set variety of slots for groups who will register by the official web site. Prime groups from all sub-regions will undergo the playoffs of VALORANT Conquerors Championship to attain the Grand Finals. The profitable staff of the event will make their approach to APAC Final Likelihood Qualifiers the place the staff will battle in opposition to groups from Korea, Southeast Asia, and Japan. Champions of APAC Final Likelihood Qualifiers will superior to VALORANT Champions Tour International Finals which is able to happen later this 12 months. On the world finals, one staff can be topped as the primary VALORANT Champions Tour champion.

Akshat Rathee, MD and Co-founder of Nodwin Gaming shared his ideas concerning the event, “It is a nice alternative for the complete VALORANT ecosystem in South Asia to catapult itself to stardom. A illustration within the Final Likelihood Qualifier is way deserved wanting on the richness of the group and the quantity of buzz it has created within the final 12 months. We and our mates at Riot Video games have labored collectively to construct this ladder that connects South Asia to the worldwide roadmap of VALORANT esports, that’s the VCT 2021.”