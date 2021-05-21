Check Details Of Important Exams & Notifications Postponed Due To COVID-19



UPSC 2021 (CSE) Prelims, SSC CGL 2020, UPTET 2020 are among the vital exams which have been postponed because of the surge in COVID-19 circumstances. Many exams have been postponed and lots of notifications of the federal government recruitment exams have been delayed because of the ongoing disaster. The brand new examination dates of some exams have been introduced and examination dates of different exams will probably be introduced by the respective authorities after they assess the scenario. Listed here are some vital updates about exams & notifications.

UPSC (CSE) 2021 Prelims Postponed: New Examination Date Introduced

UPSC Civil Companies Prelims Examination for the yr 2021 was scheduled for twenty seventh June however attributable to a sudden surge within the variety of circumstances, the fee has modified the examination schedule and introduced a brand new examination date of 13 Might 2021. Now UPSC (CSE) Prelims 2021 will probably be held on tenth October 2021.

SSC CGL 2020 Postponed:

The Workers Choice Fee has postponed SSC CGL 2020 examination not too long ago and the examination schedule for the net examination has not been introduced. As per the official notification, the fee will assess the scenario after someday after which it can announce the brand new examination dates.

SSC CHSL Examination 2020 for West Bengal (WB) Postponed:

Due to a surge in circumstances, SSC CHSL Examination 2020 in West Bengal (scheduled from 21.05.2021 to 22.05.2021) has been postponed. As per the official notification, the brand new examination dates will probably be introduced after the evaluation of the scenario because of the COVID-19 pandemic by the fee.

SSC GD Constable 2020 Notification Postponed

The fee has additionally postponed the launched date of SSC GD constable notification until additional discover.

UPTET 2020 Postponed:

Earlier UP TET examination was scheduled for 25 July 2021 however because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the examination has been postponed. The registration course of was supposed to start out in Might however because of the disaster, the board has determined to postpone the examination till additional discover.

