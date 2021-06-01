Check Expected Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks Categorywise (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST)





RRB NTPC 2021 Examination CBT-1 Concluded (Dec’20-Apr’21 Expected Cutoff Marks): Railway Recruitment Board concluded the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Examination which was carried out in 6 Phases from 20th December 2020 to eightth April 2021. Candidates, who’ve appeared for the RRB NTPC 2021 Examination (Part 1 to Part 6) can examine the anticipated cut-off marks category-wise (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST). Primarily based on the issue degree of the web examination, we’ve got guestimated the cut-off Marks of the RRB NTPC 2021 Examination held for over 1.25 crore candidates.

RRB NTPC Indian Railways 1st Stage Laptop-based Take a look at (CBT) was carried out for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies underneath Non-Technical Well-liked Classes like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Business cum Ticket Clerk, Visitors Assistant, Items Guard, Business Apprentice, Station Grasp, and many others., in varied Zones and Manufacturing Models of Indian Railways for greater than 1.25 crore eligible candidates.

RRB NTPC 2021 Examination Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB applies the normalization technique for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination carried out in a number of classes having totally different problem degree of the questions. The normalized rating of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their advantage:

Class Minimum Qualifying Marks Common/ EWS 40% OBC / SC 30% ST 25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility could also be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of scarcity of PwBD candidates in opposition to vacancies reserved for them.

Check the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB NTPC 2021 Examination in Element

Expected Minimize-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT (Part 1 to six: 20th Dec 2020 to eightth Apr 2021)

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Part 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 Examination was of ‘average’ degree as per the suggestions acquired by the candidates. The web examination consisted of ‘simple to average’ Stage Questions in some shifts and ‘average to troublesome’ degree Questions in some shifts. Additionally, there was a damaging marking of 1/3rd marks for every mistaken reply. Let’s take a look on the Expected Minimize-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Examination:

Notice: The cut-off will range region-wise and problem degree of the examination.

RRB NTPC Earlier 12 months Minimize-off Marks (Area-wise)

The Minimize-Off rating for RRB NTPC Examination will get launched on the time of outcome declaration on the Regional official web site of RRB. These are the minimal marks {that a} candidate ought to acquire to qualify for the subsequent section of the examination or the ultimate choice course of. Candidates can examine the earlier 12 months cut-off marks of the RRB NTPC Examination for various areas from the hyperlink given beneath:

After clearing the cut-off marks, college students are suggested to have a look at the beneath factors for additional choice procedures:

Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be primarily based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the choices for varied posts exercised by them maintaining in view the academic qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The full variety of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 instances the community-wise vacancies of posts notified in opposition to the RRB as per their advantage in 1st Stage CBT cum alternative of posts.

RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT – Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for every of the 7th CPC Stage i.e. Stage 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with the graded problem degree. All posts falling throughout the identical degree of seventh CPC shall have a typical 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for multiple degree of seventh CPC posts as per their academic {qualifications}, they’ve to present frequent 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for every degree of seventh CPC.