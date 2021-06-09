Check features, prices and more details- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Check options, prices and more details- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



FP Trending

Touted because the world’s first health tracker to characteristic a full-screen show, the Honor Band 6 has lastly been launched in India by Honor at a aggressive value. The smartwatch-cum-fitness tracker intently resembles the Honor Watch ES due to its related rectangular show. The band was initially launched in China just a few months in the past. Listed for Rs 3,999, Honor Band 6 has been launched in India in three colors together with Coral Black, Coral Pink and Sandstone Gray. It’s going to go on sale on Flipkart beginning 14 June.

The sensible band was launched in China in two completely different variants – the bottom variant was priced at CNY 249 (Rs 2,800 approx.) and the NFC variant was priced at CNY 289 (Rs 3,300, approx.).

The Honor Band incorporates a 1.47-inch color AMOLED show, which is certainly one of its USPs because the show space of the band is bigger than that of conventional health trackers. It additionally options 2.5D curved glass safety, all-day coronary heart price monitoring, sleep monitoring and SpO2 monitoring. It has 10 exercise modes in whole. Moreover, the band also can observe six exercises robotically.

It additionally comes with options reminiscent of stress monitoring and menstrual cycle monitoring. Speaking about battery life, Honor claims customers have to cost the gadget for simply 10 minutes to get three days’ price of battery life. On a full cost, Honor claims the wearable’s battery will final 14 days with typical utilization and 10 days with heavy utilization. The health tracker additionally has a 5ATM water resistance score.