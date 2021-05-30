



PUBG Cell Lite Winner Pass Season 25: Check Free & Elite Pass Rewards: Winner Pass or WP is a tier-based rewards system that options unique in-game gadgets that the pass holder can declare by leveling up. With every season, a brand new pass will get launched that continues to be accessible for the season earlier than it will get locked simply forward of the addition of one other new Winner Pass. The cycle will get repeated with every season. For this season, the WP will get locked on Could 30 & the PUBG Cell Lite Winner Pass Season 25 will start on June 1, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. (IST).





Similar to the unique PUBG Cell recreation, the lite model additionally has two completely different variants of the pass titled Elite Improve and the Elite Improve Plus. The passes price 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively.

PUBG Cell Lite Season 25 Winner Pass Rewards

Under are the photographs that showcase a number of the leaked rewards for WP Season 25. Take a look,

Free Rewards from PUBG Cell Lite WP Season 25

Listed here are some thrilling free rewards from the free Winner Pass. Check them out

You too can check out the video for rewards

Methods to improve to Winner Pass?

Step 1: Gamers must open PUBG Cell Lite and faucet on the ‘WP’ icon.

Step 2: After the Winner Pass seems on their display screen, gamers should press the ‘Improve’ button.

Step 3: It will make them a display screen the place they’ve to decide on between the 2 variants then faucet on the respective buy choice beneath it. Tao on ‘Okay’ to finish your buy.



