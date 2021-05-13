Check Free Fire New Ranked Season 17 Date 2020 and Free Fire New Season Date

(*17*) Free Fire New Ranked Season 17 Date 2020 and Free Fire New Season Date



Free Fire Season 17 of the ranked mode was launched at round twenty first August at 3 PM IST. Gamers needed to grind their method again to the top. As soon as once more, the ranked season will final for 56 days. Free Fire Season 17 Finish Date was on 16 October 2020. Free Fire Gamers can declare all of the rank-up rewards and can gather the season-end rewards by way of the mail part, that’s out there on the highest of the primary menu of the sport.

Rewards

As rewards, upon reaching the Gold I tier, the Gamers can get two cosmetics, jackets, within the rank up rewards in Free Fire: The Season 17 Gold jacket and the Season 17 Heroic jacket on reaching the Heroic tier. Gamers can get hold of a number of different rewards like the brand new banners for every of the ranks and extra.

Rank resets of Free Fire Season 16

Because the season ended, all of the rank resets have taken place upon the conclusion of Season 16. (*17*) the Rank resets beneath:

Gamers in Heroic tier will drop right down to Gold II tier

Gamers in Diamond tiers (I-IV) will drop right down to Gold I tier

Gamers in Platinum tiers (I-IV) will drop right down to Silver II tier

Gamers in Gold tiers (I-IV) will drop right down to Silver I tier

Gamers in Silver tiers (I-III) will drop right down to the Bronze II tier

Gamers in Bronze tiers (I-III) will drop right down to Bronze I tier

Free Fire Season 18 commenced on the sixteenth of October at 2:45 pm IST. This new season will final for a complete of 68 days. Free Fire Season 18 will conclude on 23 December, 2020. Gamers, now, can have an ample period of time to push up the ranks within the recreation. Gamers obtain season-end rewards on the finish of every ranked season. It may be collected from the mail part that’s current on the highest of the primary menu.

Gamers needn’t fear in regards to the ranked resets because the stats have solely been reset for the BR mode. There are separate rank seasons for the Conflict Squad and Battle Royale modes.