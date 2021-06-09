Check General Science Topics & Important Questions with Answers





UPSC EPFO 2021 Examination Examine Materials: Check General Science Topics & Important Questions with Answers for the preparation of UPSC EPFO 2021 Examination for recruitment to 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer.

UPSC EPFO 2021 Examination Examine Materials: Union Public Service Fee (UPSC) has postponed EPFO 2021 Examination and can launch the brand new examination dates on its official web site – upsc.gov.in. The written Examination might be carried out in offline mode throughout completely different examination centres for recruitment to 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Workers’ Provident Fund Group (EPFO), M/o Labour and Employment.

The Recruitment Check (RT) might be an Offline Examination (Pen & Paper Primarily based) consisting of Goal A number of Selection Questions (MCQs):

Word:

a) The take a look at might be of two hours period. b) All questions will carry equal marks. c) The take a look at might be goal kind questions with a number of selections of reply. d) The medium of the take a look at might be each Hindi and English. e) 1/3rd marks might be deducted for fallacious solutions. f) PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour within the RT and facility of Scribe

UPSC EPFO 2021 Examination – Important General Science Topics

Listed here are some necessary matters from the General Science Topic of UPSC EPFO 2021 Examination:

Topics Syllabus General Science Biology– Important and Attention-grabbing info about human physique components, Vitamin in Animals and Vegetation, Ailments and their causes like Micro organism; Physics – S.I. models, Movement, Sound, Mild, Wave, Power, Electrical energy; Chemistry – Chemical Properties of Substance and their makes use of, Chemical Identify of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, and many others., Chemical Change and Bodily Change, Properties of Gases, Floor Chemistry, Chemistry in On a regular basis life; Each day Science

UPSC EPFO 2021 Examination – Important Questions for General Science

Under are some necessary questions masking the principle ideas of General Science:

1. Which one of many following supplies will not be diamagnetic at Customary Temperature and Strain (STP)?

(a) Nitrogen

(b) Sodium chloride

(c) Water

(d) Iron

Reply: D

2. Which one of many following gases has the very best solubility in water?

(a) Chlorine

(b) Ammonia

(c) Carbon dioxide

(d) Nitrogen

Reply: B

3. Bleaching powder incorporates

(a) nitrogen

(b) iodine

(c) chlorine

(d) bromine

Reply: C

4. What’s the causal agent of Chikungunya?

(a) Non-chiorophyllous bacterium

(b) Nematode

(c) Virus

(d) Fungus

Reply: C

5. Bio-remediation is a know-how that’s being also used in controlling

(a) world warming

(b) melting of glaciers

(c) ozone depletion

(d) heavy steel pollutions

Reply: D

6. Fantastic thing about some historic monuments is vastly affected by the expansion of sure residing organisms. These residing organisms belong to which one of many following teams?

(a) Amphibious crops

(b) Lichens

(c) Micro organism

(d) Viruses

Reply: B

7. Which one of many following has the traits of each an animal in addition to a plant?

(a) Fern

(b) Moss

(c) Earthworm

(d) Euglena

Reply: D

8. To be able to save the saved meals grains from bugs, farmers often combine with them

(a) Neem leaves

(b) Mango leaves

(c) Peepal leaves

(d) Orange leaves

Reply: A

9. The time period ‘Carbon footprint’ means

(a) A area which is wealthy in coal mines

(b) The quantity of discount within the emission of CO 2 by a rustic

(c) Using Carbon in manufacturing industries

(d) The quantity of greenhouse gases produced by our day-to-day actions

Reply: D

10. Within the examine of air pollution, SPM refers to

(a) Sulphur Phosphorus Matter

(b) Sulphur Particulate Matter

(c) Stable Particulate Matter

(d) Suspended Particulate Matter

Reply: D