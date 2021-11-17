Check Haryana Police Jobs 2021 Salary, Eligibility and Others

Haryana Police Recruitment 2021: If you are preparing for police recruitment, you have a great opportunity to get a job in Haryana Police Department. Recruitment notification (Haryana Police Bharti 2021) has been issued for various posts including Senior System Analyst, Web Designer, Network Engineer. Eligible candidates will be recruited on the basis of walk-in interview. Candidates can apply in the prescribed format by scanning the QR code given in the notification issued on the official website haryanapolice.gov.in. The direct link to the notification is given below.



Through this recruitment (Haryana Police Jobs) a total of 55 vacancies will be filled in various posts. The online application process has started on the official website. Eligible applicants will be interviewed on 06 December 2021 at State Crime Branch, Haryana Headquarters, Moginand, Panchkula. Interviews will start at 10 am and will continue till 5 pm.

Haryana Police Recruitment 2021: See vacancy details here

Web Designer – 18 posts

Network Engineer – 16 posts

Senior Systems Analyst – 13 posts

Programmer Data Analyzer – 8 posts

Total number of vacancies – 55 posts

Educational Qualification

Web Designer – Diploma in Computer Course or BCA / MCA / PGDCA with at least 50% marks from any recognized University or Institution. Also 1 year experience is required.

Network Engineer – Diploma in computer course or BCA / MCA / PGDCM with minimum 50% marks and 1 year experience.

Senior System Analyst – BE, B.Tech or M.Tech or BCA, MCA or PGDCA or MSc forensic and 2 years experience in any stream with 50% marks.

Programmer Data Analyzer – B.Tech or M.Tech in any stream with 50% marks or BCA or MCA or PGDCA or PGDCA or MSc forensic with 50% marks and 1 year experience.

Age range

The age limit of candidates is minimum 18 years and maximum 42 years. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Find out how much you earn each month

Senior Systems Analyst – Rs. 39000

Programmer Data Analyzer – Rs.27200

Web Designer – Rs. 23250

Network Engineer – Rs. 27200

