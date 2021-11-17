Check Haryana Police Jobs 2021 Salary, Eligibility and Others
Highlights
- Great opportunity to get a job in the police.
- Selection will be by walk-in interview.
- More than 50 vacancies will be filled.
Through this recruitment (Haryana Police Jobs) a total of 55 vacancies will be filled in various posts. The online application process has started on the official website. Eligible applicants will be interviewed on 06 December 2021 at State Crime Branch, Haryana Headquarters, Moginand, Panchkula. Interviews will start at 10 am and will continue till 5 pm.
Also read: RRB, Government Jobs 2021: Vacancies for 1,811 posts in Railways, Don’t miss the opportunity by 10th passers
Haryana Police Recruitment 2021: See vacancy details here
Web Designer – 18 posts
Network Engineer – 16 posts
Senior Systems Analyst – 13 posts
Programmer Data Analyzer – 8 posts
Total number of vacancies – 55 posts
Educational Qualification
Web Designer – Diploma in Computer Course or BCA / MCA / PGDCA with at least 50% marks from any recognized University or Institution. Also 1 year experience is required.
Network Engineer – Diploma in computer course or BCA / MCA / PGDCM with minimum 50% marks and 1 year experience.
Senior System Analyst – BE, B.Tech or M.Tech or BCA, MCA or PGDCA or MSc forensic and 2 years experience in any stream with 50% marks.
Programmer Data Analyzer – B.Tech or M.Tech in any stream with 50% marks or BCA or MCA or PGDCA or PGDCA or MSc forensic with 50% marks and 1 year experience.
Also read: Railway jobs: No exams! Direct recruitment in Railways, GDMO will get salary up to Rs. 95000, see details
Age range
The age limit of candidates is minimum 18 years and maximum 42 years. Read the instructions carefully for more details.
Find out how much you earn each month
Senior Systems Analyst – Rs. 39000
Programmer Data Analyzer – Rs.27200
Web Designer – Rs. 23250
Network Engineer – Rs. 27200
Haryana Police Recruitment 2021 Notification Link
Official website link
#Check #Haryana #Police #Jobs #Salary #Eligibility
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.