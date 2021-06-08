Check Indian Polity Topics & Important Questions with Answers





UPSC EPFO 2021 Examination Examine Materials: Check Indian Polity Topics & Important Questions with Answers for the preparation of UPSC EPFO 2021 Examination for recruitment to 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer.

UPSC EPFO 2021 Examination Examine Materials: Union Public Service Fee (UPSC) has postponed EPFO 2021 Examination and can launch the brand new examination dates on its official web site – upsc.gov.in. The written Examination might be performed in offline mode throughout completely different examination centres for recruitment to 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Workers’ Provident Fund Group (EPFO), M/o Labour and Employment.

The Recruitment Take a look at (RT) might be an Offline Examination (Pen & Paper Primarily based) consisting of Goal A number of Alternative Questions (MCQs):

UPSC EPFO Section-1 Complete Marks/ Period Recruitment Take a look at (Offline) (a) Normal English – To guage candidate’s understanding of English language and workman – like use of phrases (b) Indian Freedom Wrestle (c) Present Occasions and Developmental Points (d) Indian Polity and Economic system (e) Normal Accounting Ideas (f) Industrial Relations and Labour Legal guidelines (g) Normal Science & Information of Laptop Purposes (h) Normal Psychological Potential & Quantitative Aptitude (i) Social Safety in India 300 Marks (2 Hours)

Be aware:

a) The check might be of two hours length.

b) All questions will carry equal marks.

c) The check might be goal sort questions with a number of decisions of reply.

d) The medium of the check might be each Hindi and English.

e) 1/3rd marks might be deducted for unsuitable solutions.

f) PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour within the RT and facility of Scribe

UPSC EPFO 2021 Examination – Important Indian Polity Topics

Listed here are some necessary matters from the Indian Polity Topic of UPSC EPFO 2021 Examination:

Topics Syllabus Indian Polity Supreme Courtroom; That means of Writ; Election of President and his capabilities; Important structure our bodies like CAG; Information about parliament; Basic Duties; Governor and his capabilities; State legislature; Main Constitutional amendments and their significance; Official Language; Emergency Provisions; Nationwide political events and their symbols

UPSC EPFO 2021 Examination – Important Questions for Indian Polity

Under are some necessary questions overlaying the principle ideas of Indian Polity:

1. Beneath which of the next grounds, the Structure of India authorizes the Legislature to make legal guidelines offering for ‘Preventive Detention’?

Safety of a State Upkeep of public order Upkeep of provides and companies important to the group Upkeep of public well being and morality

Choose the right reply utilizing the code given beneath:

(a) 2 and three solely

(b) 1, 2 and three solely

(c) 1 and 4 solely

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Reply: B

2. A Cash Invoice accommodates provisions for which of the next issues?

The imposition, abolition, remission, alteration or regulation of any tax The regulation of the borrowing of cash by the Authorities The custody of Consolidated Fund or the Contingency Fund of India The imposition of fines and different pecuniary penalties

Choose the right reply utilizing the code given beneath:

(a) 1, 2, 3 and 4

(b) 2 and 4 solely

(c) 1 and 4 solely

(d) 1, 2 and three solely

Reply: D

3. Beneath which one of many following Amendments to the Structure of India, the age to train franchise was lowered from 21 years to 18 years?

(a) forty second Modification

(b) forty fourth Modification

(c) 61st Modification

(d) 72nd Modification

Reply: C

4. Which one of many following Articles to the Structure of India states that the ‘State shall make provisions for securing simply and human situations of labor and for maternity aid’?

(a) Article 43

(b) Article 42

(c) Article 41

(d) Article 40

Reply: B

5. Beneath which provisions of the Structure of India, ‘compelled labour and employment of kids in factories or different harmful employments’ have been prohibited?

(a) Directive Precept of State Coverage

(b) Basic Proper to Equality

(c) Basic Proper in opposition to Exploitation

(d) Basic Proper to Affiliation

Reply: C

6. Beneath which one of many following Articles of the Structure of India, the State shall endeavour to safe, by appropriate legislations, or in another method, the situations of labor making certain an honest commonplace of life to all employees?

(a) Article 38

(b) Article 39

(c) Article 41

(d) Article 43

Reply: D

7. In India, all powers with respect to the acquisition and termination of citizenship relaxation with the:

(a) Supreme Courtroom

(b) President

(c) Parliament

(d) Registrar Normal

Reply: C

8. Which one of many following is most applicable concerning the resignation of the President of India?

(a) The resignation letter is addressed to the Vice President of India

(b) The resignation letter is addressed to the Vice President of India, who should talk with the Speaker of Lok Sabha

(c) The resignation letter is addressed to the Vice President of India, who should talk with the Chief Justice of India

(d) The resignation letter is addressed to the Vice President of India, who should talk with the Chief Justice of India and the Speaker of Lok Sabha

Reply: B

9. Who among the many following our bodies decides about doubts and disputes regarding the election of President or Vice President of India?

(a) The Election Fee of India

(b) The Supreme Courtroom of India

(c) The Joint Parliamentary Committee

(d) The Lawyer Normal of India

Reply: B

10. Which one of many following statements concerning residents’ rights in India is NOT appropriate?

(a) Basic Rights are solely for the residents

(b) Solely residents are eligible for sure places of work equivalent to these of President, Vice President, Judges of Supreme Courtroom or Excessive Courts

(c) Solely residents have the fitting to vote for election to the Home of Folks and the Legislative Meeting

(d) Solely residents can turn out to be Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assemblies

Reply: A