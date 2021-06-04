check latest update from Krafton



PUBG Cell Battlegrounds Cell India: What are the latest updates from Krafton? Ever because the rebranding of PUBG Cell India, Krafton has been very uptight concerning additional particulars concerning the recreation. With the pre-registration at the moment dwell on the Google Play Retailer, followers are going gaga over every & each teaser posted by the officers.





Just lately, pre-registration for the brand new avatar of the sport broke by way of the milestone of 20 Million. To have fun this enormous response from the group, Krafton posted a press launch on their official web site.

Krafton on PUBG Cell Battlegrounds Cell India Pre-registrations: “KRAFTON, the South Korean online game developer, thanked the Indian gaming fans for a elegant response to the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA since opening up pre-registrations in India. Developed by KRAFTON, the pre-registration for the sport went dwell on Google Play Retailer for followers in India on 18th of Could. It acquired 7.6 million pre-registrations on its opening day, crossing 20 million pre-registrations in two weeks.” they posted.

Krafton additionally shared this information on its official social media handles to thank the followers who made it attainable.

Talking on the super response by Indian followers, CH Kim, CEO of KRAFTON, Inc. mentioned

“We want to specific our honest gratitude to our Indian followers for his or her overwhelming response to the BATTLEGROUNDS IP, first developed by me and my crew in 2017. The BATTLEGROUNDS IP acquired love and acclaim from gamers worldwide, and KRAFTON will proceed to construct on the IP. That effort contains bringing wonderful content material to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, and offering an incomparable battle royale expertise to our gamers”.

Krafton on PUBG Cell Battlegrounds Cell India Launch Date: With preparation for the grand launch at the moment underway, gamers are urging for extra details about an actual launch date. Nevertheless, Krafton didn’t reveal a lot this time both. They once more left us hanging by saying that the discharge date for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA might be introduced at a later date.

Updates from the Help Part of PUBG Cell Battlegrounds Cell India Offical Web site: Moreover, there are queries about pre-registration for iOS which went unaddressed by Krafton. Nevertheless, Krafton has just lately responded to some queries within the help part of the official web site of Battlegrounds Cell India.

Check Krafton’s Response

When Krafton is planning to launch this recreation in India?

Krafton: We’re nonetheless within the means of finalizing the launch date, we are going to hold our followers knowledgeable on additional developments.

New updates might be launched on our official web site and social networks, so please keep tuned for additional information!

Does Krafton have a launch planning for iOS model? Krafton: We are going to hold our followers knowledgeable on additional developments.

New updates might be launched on our official web site and social networks, so please keep tuned for additional information!

A number of skilled avid gamers together with Ghatak have claimed that there gained’t be any pre-registration interval for iOS customers. Gamers utilizing an iPhone will have the ability to entry the sport instantly from App Retailer as soon as it goes dwell.

Whereas the responses hardly resolve any of the queries, at the least we all know they’re at the moment into account. As there’s no plan sketched out by Krafton itself, gamers should be affected person & could put a relaxation to storming the web for a Launch Date. As knowledgeable by Krafton, any main improvement concerning the sport might be posted on their official web site. So comply with them on all of the social media platforms to remain up to date. The hyperlinks to the official handles are given beneath.

Additionally in case you nonetheless haven’t pre-registered your self, do it from the hyperlink supplied beneath & declare the pre-registration rewards as soon as the sport goes dwell.