Check Out New Bermuda Map In Free Fire and Bermuda 2.0 Map Release Date in India



Bermuda Map In Free Fire

Usually, Maps are essential in a Battle Royale sport. Free Fire shouldn’t be an exception. Presently, there are three (3) maps out there in Free Fire specifically:

Bermuda Purgatory Kalahari

Every map has been designed with a singular design and has a unique option to method. In this text, Free Fire All Bermuda Map In Free Fire will likely be analyzed.

New Bermuda Map In Free Fire

Bermuda Map is the primary out there map in the Free Fire sport. This location is the preferred one in the sport. It has been estimated that Bermuda is about half the dimensions of PUBG Cellular’s notorious Erangel map, at 4×4 Kms. Bermuda Map In Free Fire was designed after numerous places in Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific. The title Bermuda exhibits that it’s a area in Central America. The flora and climate are tropical. The placement is full of vibrant colours. Bermuda is a standard island and not a vacationer place, with numerous residential buildings scattered throughout.

As per the design, Bermuda is a basic instance of the same old battle royale method. The places in the center of the map like Pochinok, Peak, or Clock Tower, Bimasakti Strip, are well-liked as far-flung places on the sting of the map are a lot much less well-liked. Additionally, Mill, Katulistiwa, and Mars Electrical places are the excessive tier loot spots that appeal to gamers with their loot high quality.

Bermuda 2.0 map was rolled out in the course of the launch of the Free Fire OB24 replace. It was launched on 23 September 2020 in India. Free Fire gamers who replace and login to the Free Fire OB24 model can avail the Bermuda 2.0 Maps. In the Bermuda 2.0 new map, gamers will expertise new and thrilling options, together with new places, autos, and weapons.

All places in Free Fire Bermuda Map

Listed below are all of the places in the Bermuda Map In Free Fire. Free Fire gamers seek for the very best locations to land in the sport. We’ve additionally supplied you the Descend Standing and Tier Loot of each location in the Bermuda Map:

1. Bimasakti Strip

Tier Looting Vary: Mediocre

Descend Standing: Dangerous

2. Bullseye

Tier Looting Vary: Mediocre

Descend Standing: Dangerous

3. Cape City

Tier Looting Vary: Mediocre

Descend Standing: Dangerous

4. Clock Tower

Tier Looting Vary: Mediocre

Descend Standing: Dangerous

5. Manufacturing unit

Location: The manufacturing facility is situated at E6 on the map

Tier Looting Vary: Excessive

Descend Standing: Very Dangerous

6. Graveyard

Location: Graveyard is situated at C3 on the map

Tier Looting Vary: Excessive

Descend Standing: Very Dangerous

7. Hangar

Location: Hangar is situated at C4 on the map

Tier Looting Vary: Mediocre

Descend Standing: Dangerous

8. Katulistiwa

Location: Katulistiwa is situated at D3 on the map

Tier Loot: Low

Descend Standing: Protected

9. Keraton

Keraton is situated at H4 on the brand new map

Tier Loot: Low

Descend Standing: Protected

10. Kota Tua

Tier Loot: Low

Kota Tua on the map is situated at G6.

Descend Standing: Dangerous

11. Mars Electrical

Location: Mars Electrical is situated at F6 on the map

Tier Looting Vary: Mediocre

Descend Standing: Dangerous

12. Mill

Location: Mill is situated at G3 on the map

Tier Looting Vary: Mediocre

Descend Standing: Dangerous

13. Observatory

Tier Loot: Mediocre

The Observatory is situated at B3 on the map

Descend Standing: Dangerous

14. Peak

Tier Looting Vary: Low

Location: Peak is situated at F5 on the map

Descend Standing: Very Dangerous

15. Plantation

Location: The plantation is situated at E3 on the map

Tier Looting Vary: Low

Descend Standing: Protected

16. Pochinok

Location: Pochinok is situated at F6 on the map

Tier Looting Vary: Mediocre

Descend Standing: Dangerous

17. Rim Nam Village

Location: The Rim Nam Village is situated at B6 on the map

Tier Looting Vary: Excessive

Descend Standing: Very Dangerous

18. Riverside

Location: Riverside is situated at F3 on the map

Tier Loot: Low

Descend Standing: Protected

19. Sentosa

Location: Sentosa is situated at H6 on the map

Tier Loot: Excessive

Descend Standing: Very Dangerous

20. Shipyard

Location: Shipyard is situated at E2 on the map

Tier Loot: Mediocre

Descent Standing: Dangerous