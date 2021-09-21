Check out these two new shows starting this week

‘The Big Leap’

When to watch: Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Fox.

This new light drama is set behind the scenes of a reality show, also known as “The Big Leap”, which means the series goes both ways: giving us the fantasy of a reality competition but with a bit more honesty. Attractive arc meets. , the more textured parts of a feel-good scripted show.

Scott Foley stars as the planned producer of a new competition show that casts amateur dancers in Detroit and stages an unconventional production of “Swan Lake”. (Will see!) Our heroine is Gabby (Simone Ricksner), a young woman who decides to audition for the show and whose dreams of dancing are derailed when her son was out of high school. Rickson is easily the breakout star of this TV season, so Gabby is a little brighter than all the other characters.

After the terrifying, glorious first season of “Unreal,” I was hoping we’d get more scripted shows about reality shows — it just seems like such a fertile premise, especially considering that we’re on the cusp of being an audience. How familiar are you with the standards and styles of Unscripted. Chain. “The Big Leap” isn’t anywhere near as prickly as “Unreal,” but it also certainly sees the “Reality” production as lazy and manipulative. The difference is that in “The Big Leap”, the overall tone is a Sunni one.

There’s a weird predicament going on, but it didn’t really bother me—it’s a fundamental comfort to shows like “So You Think You Can Dance” and “The Voice.” We know what will happen; What is it not, who is it, and sometimes when. It might get trickier on scripted serial dramas, but if you still thought the ‘Glee’ pilot was good (it was), check it out.