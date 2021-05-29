Check Postponed Dates of RRC/RRB Group D 2021 Exam, RRB NTPC 2020-21 CBT-2 Exam





RRB Exam Calendar 2021 Revised As a result of COVID-19: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) & Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) have introduced lakhs of vacancies in 2019 and from fifteenth December 2020 to eighth April 2021 Railways performed Part-1 Laptop Primarily based Check (CBT) for numerous posts like Non-Technical Widespread Classes (NTPC). Earlier Railways introduced that RRC Group D Stage-1 Exam will probably be performed tentatively between April to June 2021. As a result of Covid-19 Pandemic, Railways has but not launched the examination schedule for RRB Group D 2021 Exam This RRB Exam Calendar will present the candidates with a tentative examination schedule which can additional assist them in making a research plan and preparation technique. Aspirants can verify the examination dates and schedules from the beneath given RRB 2020 Exam Calendar:

Indian Railways have notified they are going to launch the brand new examination dates after the recruitment of Exam Conducting Company (ECA). We’ve compiled the necessary data and notifications associated to all of the RRB 2020-21 Exams talked about above in Exam Calendar. Let’s take a look in any respect the Exam data in short:

RRB invited functions from eligible candidates (Graduate/ Undergraduates) for the posts of Non-Technical Widespread Classes (NTPC), i.e., Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Industrial cum Ticket Clerk, Site visitors Assistant, Items Guard, Senior Industrial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Industrial Apprentice and Station Grasp in numerous Zonal Railways and Manufacturing Models of Indian Railways for whole 35281 Vacancies (69 vacancies OF DLW have been eliminated below RRB Allahabad). RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2020 Exam will probably be performed from fifteenth December Onwards. Candidates can consult with the below-given listing of matters overlaying all of the necessary elements of the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) invited on-line functions on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) from eligible candidates for numerous posts in Stage 1 of seventh CPC Pay Matrix in numerous models of Indian Railways like Monitor Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant in numerous technical departments (Electrical, Engineering, Mechanical and S&T Departments), Assistant Pointsman, and level-1 posts in different departments. Eligible Candidates utilized from twelfth March 2019 until twelfth April 2019 for whole 103769 Vacancies. RRB/RRC Group D Stage 1 Posts CBT 2020 Exam will probably be performed from fifteenth December 2020 Onwards. Candidates can consult with the below-given listing of matters overlaying all of the necessary elements of the RRB/RRC Group D Stage 1 Posts 2020 Exam:

RRB invited functions from eligible candidates for the posts of Ministerial and Remoted Classes (MI), like Stenographer, Chief Regulation Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi), PGT/TGT/PRT, and many others. in numerous Zonal Railways and Manufacturing Models of Indian Railways. RRB MI 1st Stage CBT 2019 Exam will probably be performed from fifteenth December 2020 Onwards. Eligible Candidates utilized from eighth March 2019 until twenty second April 2019 for whole 1665 Vacancies. Candidates can consult with the below-given listing of matters overlaying all of the necessary elements of the RRB Ministerial and Remoted Classes (MI) 2020 EXAM:

RRB JE 2019 Exam

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited software for whole 13487 vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Info Know-how) [JE(IT)], Depot Materials Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). Eligible Candidates utilized for these posts from 2nd January 2019 until thirty first January 2019. RRB JE 1st Stage CBT 2019 Exam was held from twenty second Might 2019 onwards. Candidates can consult with the below-given listing of matters overlaying all of the necessary elements of the RRB JE 2019 Exam:

RRB Paramedical 2019 EXAM

RRB has invited functions from eligible candidates for the posts of Paramedical Classes (Employees Nurse, Well being & Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Assistant, Lab Superintendent, and many others.) in numerous Zonal Railways and Manufacturing Models of Indian Railways for whole 1937 vacancies. RRB Paramedical CBT 2019 Exam was held throughout 1st week of June 2019. Candidates can consult with the below-given listing of matters overlaying all of the necessary elements of the RRB Paramedical 2019 EXAM:

RRB Exam aspirants are suggested to consult with the above-mentioned Exam Calendar and Exam-wise listing of matters for creating research plans, timetables, and preparation methods that can assist them in scoring effectively in these exams and getting a Authorities/Railway Job with an excellent wage.