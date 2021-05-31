check release date, Start Time, Rewards

May 31, 2021
PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 25: Check Release Date, Start Time, Pass Rewards & More
PUBG Cellular Lite Winner Move Season 25: Check Release Date, Start Time, Move Rewards & Extra: Winner Move or WP is a tier-based rewards system that options unique in-game gadgets that the cross holder can declare by leveling up. With every season, a brand new cross will get launched that is still obtainable for the season earlier than it will get locked simply forward of the addition of one other new Winner Move. The cycle will get repeated with every season.


Similar to the unique PUBG Cellular recreation, the lite model additionally has two totally different variants of the cross titled Elite Improve and the Elite Improve Plus. The passes value 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively.

PUBG Cellular Lite Season 25 Winner Move Start time:

For this season, the WP will get locked on Might 30 & the PUBG Cellular Lite Winner Move Season 25 will begin on June 1, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. (IST).

PUBG Cellular Lite Season 25 Winner Move Rewards

Beneath are the pictures that showcase a few of the leaked rewards for WP Season 25. Take a look,

Neko Sakura Speedboat - PUBG Mobile Lite WP Season 25
Neko Sakura Speedboat – PUBG Cellular Lite Winner Move Season 25 (Picture through Mr. Bhahuk/YouTube)
Fire Breather AKM - WP Season 25
Fireplace Breather AKM – Winner Move Season 25
Ninja Kitty Set - WP Season 25
Ninja Kitty Set – WP Season 25
Ninja Kitty backpack - PUBG Mobile Lite WP Season 25
Ninja Kitty backpack – PUBG Cellular Lite WP Season 25 (Picture through Mr. Bhahuk/YouTube)
Neko Sakura Parachute - PUBG Mobile Lite WP Season 25
Neko Sakura Parachute – PUBG Cellular Lite WP Season 25(Picture through Mr. Bhahuk/YouTube)

Free Rewards from PUBG Cellular Lite Winner Move Season 25

Listed here are some thrilling free rewards from the free Winner Move. Check them out

Ghost Guardian Mask - WP Season 25
Ghost Guardian Masks – WP Season 25
Scarlet Beast Parachute - WP Season 25
Scarlet Beast Parachute – WP Season 25



 

Easy methods to improve to Winner Move?

Step 1: Gamers have to open PUBG Cellular Lite and faucet on the ‘WP’ icon.

Step 2: After the Winner Move seems on their display screen, gamers should press the ‘Improve’ button.

Step 3: This may make them a display screen the place they’ve to decide on between the 2 variants then faucet on the respective buy possibility beneath it. Tao on ‘Okay’ to finish your buy.


