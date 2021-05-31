check release date, Start Time, Rewards



PUBG Cellular Lite Winner Move Season 25: Check Release Date, Start Time, Move Rewards & Extra: Winner Move or WP is a tier-based rewards system that options unique in-game gadgets that the cross holder can declare by leveling up. With every season, a brand new cross will get launched that is still obtainable for the season earlier than it will get locked simply forward of the addition of one other new Winner Move. The cycle will get repeated with every season.





Similar to the unique PUBG Cellular recreation, the lite model additionally has two totally different variants of the cross titled Elite Improve and the Elite Improve Plus. The passes value 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively.

PUBG Cellular Lite Season 25 Winner Move Start time:

For this season, the WP will get locked on Might 30 & the PUBG Cellular Lite Winner Move Season 25 will begin on June 1, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. (IST).

PUBG Cellular Lite Season 25 Winner Move Rewards

Beneath are the pictures that showcase a few of the leaked rewards for WP Season 25. Take a look,

Free Rewards from PUBG Cellular Lite Winner Move Season 25

Listed here are some thrilling free rewards from the free Winner Move. Check them out

You too can check out the video for rewards

Easy methods to improve to Winner Move?

Step 1: Gamers have to open PUBG Cellular Lite and faucet on the ‘WP’ icon.

Step 2: After the Winner Move seems on their display screen, gamers should press the ‘Improve’ button.

Step 3: This may make them a display screen the place they’ve to decide on between the 2 variants then faucet on the respective buy possibility beneath it. Tao on ‘Okay’ to finish your buy.