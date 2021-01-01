Education

Check Result Dates of SSC CGL, CHSL, JE, Delhi Police Constable, CPO Sub-Inspector, JHT, Stenographer & Other SSC Exams

Check Result Dates of SSC CGL, CHSL, JE, Delhi Police Constable, CPO Sub-Inspector, JHT, Stenographer & Other SSC Exams
SSC 2021 Result Calendar

Identify of Examination

Date of Result Declaration

Standing

SSC CPO SI Delhi Police/ASI CISF 2019 PET & PST Result

4th June 2021

Declared

SSC CHSL 2018 Examination Last Result

thirtieth June 2021

Not Declared But

SSC CPO SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and ASIin CISF Examination 2018 Examination Last Result

twentieth April 2021

twentieth April 2021

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019 Examination Result (CBE)

ninth April 2021

Declared on nineteenth March 2021

SSC Section-8 Choice Put up 2020 Examination Result (CBE)

ninth April 2021

twelfth April 2021

SSC CGL 2018 Last Result

thirty first March 2021

1st April 2021

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Examination Result (CBE)

fifteenth March 2021

Declared on fifteenth March 2021

SSC MTS 2019 Last Result

fifth March 2021

Declared on sixth March 2021

SSC JE 2019 Paper-1 Result

twenty sixth February 2021

Declared on 1st March 2021

SSC CPO SI in Delhi Police & CAPF 2020 (Paper-1) Result

twenty sixth February 2021

Declared on twenty sixth Feb 2021

SSC CGL Tier-2 2019 Result

twentieth February 2021

Declared on nineteenth Feb 2021

SSC GD Constable 2018 Last consequence

Declared on twenty first Jan 2021

Declared on twenty first Jan 2021

SSC JHT 2020 Paper-1 Result

twentieth January 2021

Declared on nineteenth Jan 2021

SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-1 Result

fifteenth January 2021

Declared on fifteenth Jan 2021

SSC JE 2018 Last Result

eleventh January 2021

Declared on eleventh Jan 2021

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2018 Last Result

Revised Result

thirtieth November 2020

Declared on twenty eighth Nov 2020

Revised Result on 1st April 2021

SSC JHT 2019 Last consequence

thirteenth November 2020

Declared on thirteenth November 2020

SSC MTS Paper-2 2019

thirty first October 2020

Declared on thirtieth October

SSC CGL Paper-3 2018

4th October 2020

Declared on thirtieth September 2020

SSC JE Paper-2 2018

twenty first September 2020

Declared on eleventh September 2020

SSC CGL Tier-1 2019

June 2020

Declared on 1st July 2020

SSC JHT Paper-2 2019

16 June 2020

Declared

SSC Steno Grade C&D (Talent Take a look at) 2018

sixth March 2020

Declared on 18th March 2020

Grade C

Grade D

SSC CHSL Paper-2 2018

twenty fifth February 2020

Declared

Check SSC CHSL UFM Case Replace

SSC JHT 2018 Last Result

twentieth February 2020

Declared

SSC Section-7 Choice Put up 2019

seventeenth February 2020

Declared on 18th Feb 2020

SSC CPO SI ASI Paper-1 2019

14th February 2020

Declared

SSC CPO SI ASI Paper-2 2018

third February 2020

Declared

SSC JHT Paper-1 2019

twenty ninth January 2020

Declared

SSC CHSL 2017 (Last Result)

20th December 2019

Declared

SSC JE Paper-1 2019

twelfth December 2019

Declared

SSC CGL 2017 (Last Result)

15th November 2019

Declared

SSC CGL Tier-2 2018

25th October 2019

Declared

SSC MTS 2019 (Paper-1)

25th October 2019

Declared on fifth November 2019 (Postponed)

SSC CHSL 2018 (Paper-1)

11th September 2019

Declared on 12th September 2019

SSC CPO 2018 Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF (Result of PET/ PST)

9th September 2019

Declared

SSC JHT 2018 (Paper-2)

4th September 2019

Declared

SSC CGL Tier-1 2018

20th August 2019

Declared

SSC GD Constable in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 (written examination)

21st June 2019

Result declared on 20th June 2019

Revised Result declared on

12th September 2019

SSC CPO 2018 Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF (Paper-1)

25th Might 2019

Declared

SSC Choice Posts Examination (Section-VI)

(Commencement Degree for subsequent stage of scrutiny)

17th Might 2019

Declared

SSC Choice Posts Examination (Section-VI)

(Increased Secondary Degree for subsequent stage of scrutiny)

17th Might 2019

Declared

Choice Posts Examination (Section-VI)

(Matriculation Degree for subsequent stage of scrutiny)

17th Might 2019

Declared

SSC CHSL Tier-2 2017

10th Might 2019

Declared

SSC CGL Tier-3 2017

9th Might 2019

Declared

SSC Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ 2018 (Written Examination)

15th April 2019

Declared

SSC Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ 2017 (Last Result)

29th March 2019

Declared

SSC JHT 2018 Paper-1

22nd March 2019

Declared

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2017

15th June 2018

Declared

SSC CGL Tier-2 2017

6th June 2018

Declared

SSC CGL Tier-1 2017

31st October 2017

Declared

