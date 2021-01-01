Check Result Dates of SSC CGL, CHSL, JE, Delhi Police Constable, CPO Sub-Inspector, JHT, Stenographer & Other SSC Exams
SSC 2021 Result Calendar
Identify of Examination
Date of Result Declaration
Standing
SSC CPO SI Delhi Police/ASI CISF 2019 PET & PST Result
4th June 2021
Declared
SSC CHSL 2018 Examination Last Result
thirtieth June 2021
Not Declared But
SSC CPO SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and ASIin CISF Examination 2018 Examination Last Result
twentieth April 2021
SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019 Examination Result (CBE)
ninth April 2021
Declared on nineteenth March 2021
SSC Section-8 Choice Put up 2020 Examination Result (CBE)
ninth April 2021
twelfth April 2021
SSC CGL 2018 Last Result
thirty first March 2021
1st April 2021
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Examination Result (CBE)
fifteenth March 2021
Declared on fifteenth March 2021
SSC MTS 2019 Last Result
fifth March 2021
Declared on sixth March 2021
SSC JE 2019 Paper-1 Result
twenty sixth February 2021
Declared on 1st March 2021
SSC CPO SI in Delhi Police & CAPF 2020 (Paper-1) Result
twenty sixth February 2021
Declared on twenty sixth Feb 2021
SSC CGL Tier-2 2019 Result
twentieth February 2021
Declared on nineteenth Feb 2021
SSC GD Constable 2018 Last consequence
Declared on twenty first Jan 2021
SSC JHT 2020 Paper-1 Result
twentieth January 2021
Declared on nineteenth Jan 2021
SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-1 Result
fifteenth January 2021
Declared on fifteenth Jan 2021
SSC JE 2018 Last Result
eleventh January 2021
Declared on eleventh Jan 2021
SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2018 Last Result
Revised Result
thirtieth November 2020
Declared on twenty eighth Nov 2020
Revised Result on 1st April 2021
SSC JHT 2019 Last consequence
thirteenth November 2020
Declared on thirteenth November 2020
SSC MTS Paper-2 2019
thirty first October 2020
Declared on thirtieth October
SSC CGL Paper-3 2018
4th October 2020
Declared on thirtieth September 2020
SSC JE Paper-2 2018
twenty first September 2020
Declared on eleventh September 2020
SSC CGL Tier-1 2019
June 2020
Declared on 1st July 2020
SSC JHT Paper-2 2019
16 June 2020
Declared
SSC Steno Grade C&D (Talent Take a look at) 2018
sixth March 2020
Declared on 18th March 2020
Grade C
Grade D
SSC CHSL Paper-2 2018
twenty fifth February 2020
Declared
Check SSC CHSL UFM Case Replace
SSC JHT 2018 Last Result
twentieth February 2020
Declared
SSC Section-7 Choice Put up 2019
seventeenth February 2020
Declared on 18th Feb 2020
SSC CPO SI ASI Paper-1 2019
14th February 2020
Declared
SSC CPO SI ASI Paper-2 2018
third February 2020
Declared
SSC JHT Paper-1 2019
twenty ninth January 2020
Declared
SSC CHSL 2017 (Last Result)
20th December 2019
Declared
SSC JE Paper-1 2019
twelfth December 2019
Declared
SSC CGL 2017 (Last Result)
15th November 2019
Declared
SSC CGL Tier-2 2018
25th October 2019
Declared
SSC MTS 2019 (Paper-1)
25th October 2019
Declared on fifth November 2019 (Postponed)
SSC CHSL 2018 (Paper-1)
11th September 2019
Declared on 12th September 2019
SSC CPO 2018 Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF (Result of PET/ PST)
9th September 2019
Declared
SSC JHT 2018 (Paper-2)
4th September 2019
Declared
SSC CGL Tier-1 2018
20th August 2019
Declared
SSC GD Constable in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 (written examination)
21st June 2019
Result declared on 20th June 2019
Revised Result declared on
12th September 2019
SSC CPO 2018 Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF (Paper-1)
25th Might 2019
Declared
SSC Choice Posts Examination (Section-VI)
(Commencement Degree for subsequent stage of scrutiny)
17th Might 2019
Declared
SSC Choice Posts Examination (Section-VI)
(Increased Secondary Degree for subsequent stage of scrutiny)
17th Might 2019
Declared
Choice Posts Examination (Section-VI)
(Matriculation Degree for subsequent stage of scrutiny)
17th Might 2019
Declared
SSC CHSL Tier-2 2017
10th Might 2019
Declared
SSC CGL Tier-3 2017
9th Might 2019
Declared
SSC Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ 2018 (Written Examination)
15th April 2019
Declared
SSC Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ 2017 (Last Result)
29th March 2019
Declared
SSC JHT 2018 Paper-1
22nd March 2019
Declared
SSC CHSL Tier-1 2017
15th June 2018
Declared
SSC CGL Tier-2 2017
6th June 2018
Declared
SSC CGL Tier-1 2017
31st October 2017
Declared
