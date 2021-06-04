Check Salary after 7th CPC, Allowance, Promotion, Responsibilities, Training of Indian Air Force (IAF) Officers

Check Salary after 7th CPC, Allowance, Promotion, Obligations, Training of Indian Air Force (IAF) Officers





AFCAT (2) 2021 Registration Begins @afcat.cdac.in: Indian Air Force (IAF) has begun the On-line Registration of AFCAT (2) 2021 Examination at its official web site – afcat.cdac.in. On-line software has been invited from Indian residents (Males and Girls) to be half of this elite power as Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Floor Responsibility (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. On-line AFCAT examination will probably be carried out on 28th, 29th & 30th August 2021.

Under are the essential dates for AFCAT (2) 2021 Examination:

Vital Dates for AFCAT (2) 2021 Examination On-line Utility Opening Date 1st June 2021 (11:00 AM onwards) On-line Utility Closing Date 30th June 2021 (Until 5:00 PM) Direct Hyperlink to Apply On-line AFCAT (2) On-line Examination 28th, 29th & 30th August 2021

Let’s take a look at the Salary after 7th Pay Fee, Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion Avenues, Incentives, Obligations, Training of Indian Air Force (IAF) Officers.

IAF Training

Training will begin within the first week of July 2022 for all programs at Air Force Academy Dundigal (Hyderabad). The length of coaching for Flying and Floor Responsibility (Technical) Branches is 74 weeks and that of Floor Responsibility (Non-Technical) Branches is 52 weeks at Air Force Training Institutions. PAN Card and account in SBI/ Nationalised Financial institution is obligatory on the time of becoming a member of Air Force Academy. Aadhaar Card is obligatory for registration.

Observe: Candidates advisable by the AFSBs and located medically match by acceptable medical institution are detailed for coaching strictly on the idea of benefit and availability of vacancies in varied branches/ sub branches.

STIPEND

Even earlier than you’re Commissioned as an Air Force Officer you begin incomes a month-to-month stipend of Rs. 56,100/- over the past one 12 months of your coaching interval at any of the Air Force Training Establishments. Flight Cadets shall obtain a hard and fast stipend of Rs 56,100/- per thirty days throughout one 12 months of coaching.

IAF Provides Pay on Commissioning (As per 7th CPC)

Rank Pay as per Defence Matrix Stage Army Service Pay MSP Flying Officer Rs. 56100 – 177500 10 Rs. 15500

Allowances Given to IAF Officers

As well as, to pay, allowances are relevant primarily based on the character of responsibility/ place of posting and it contains Flying, Technical, Discipline Space, Particular Compensatory (Hill space), Particular Force, Siachen, Island Particular Responsibility, Check Pilot & Flight Check Engineer, Space, and Distant Locality Allowance. Different allowances comparable to Transport Allowance, Kids Schooling Allowance, HRA, and many others. are additionally admissible to Officers. As well as, the next allowances are admissible to the newly Commissioned Officers in Flying and Technical Branches

-Flying Allowance to Flying Department Officers.

-Technical Allowance to Technical Department Officers.

As you develop in rank and stature within the Air Force, your earnings and different entitlements additionally improve in concord together with your enhanced duties.

Progress/Promotion & Obligations of an IAF Officer

Stage RANK Obligations Chief (Head) AIR CHIEF MARSHAL The highest of the rank for the perfect of the perfect from the flying department. The Air Chief Marshal heads the Air Force household and is accountable for all strategic and tactical choices in occasions of peace and warfare. Director Stage AIR MARSHAL (AIR MSHL) Only one step beneath the highest of the ladder, the Air Marshal instructions rather a lot of energy. AIR VICE MARSHAL (AIR VICE MSHL) Solely the daring few climb this excessive within the Air Force hierarchy. An Air Vice Marshal is accountable for taking strategic choices. AIR COMMODORE (AIR CMDE) An Air Commodore is the following rank and as a Principal Director, chances are you’ll command a big Air Force Station, or maintain Employees Appointments (Senior Stage) at Air HQ/Command HQ. Govt Stage GROUP CAPTAIN (GP CAPT) Taking cost of males and administration, you as a Group Captain might command a medium-sized Air Force Station or be an essential hyperlink in choice making mechanism at varied IAF formations. WING COMMANDER (WG CDR) Gearing up for the upper grounds the Wing Commander, the following greater rank, takes on extra duties. SQUADRON LEADER (SQN LDR) Taking over greater duties beneath your wings, the Squadron Chief undertakes many duties. Now you’re a senior degree supervisor. Junior Stage FLIGHT LIEUTENANT (FLT LT) Starting the climb, Flight Lieutenant is the following rank within the Indian Air Force hierarchy, the place you play an essential function as a member of a cohesive crew. FLYING OFFICER (FG OFFR) Taking off a profession in Air Force, that is the primary rank an officer wears after profitable completion of the coaching.

Privileges/ Advantages Given to an IAF Officer

Air Force Officers are entitled to furnished lodging, complete medical cowl for self and dependents, Canteen, Officers’ Mess, loans at subsidised charges, LTC and many others. Depart (60 days annual and 20 days informal) topic to service exigencies.

BENEFITS Particulars LOANS As a member of AFGIS, you possibly can avail following loans: -Home Constructing Mortgage -Laptop Mortgage -Conveyance Mortgage MEDICAL All Air Force officers, their households and dependents have free entry to medical rooms and hospitals geared up with the perfect of amenities. Other than being handled on the Armed Forces Hospitals, there are additionally tie ups with Civil Hospitals for therapy of specialised instances, if required. Sufferers are additionally given grants for buy of vital medical gear and mechanical help to assist make them self-reliant. Scholarships and welfare schemes from AFWWA( Air Force wives welfare affiliation). OTHER BENEFITS -Lodging -Depart- Annual go away for 60 days and informal go away of 20 days per 12 months -Depart journey concessions -Institute and Messes membership -College amenities -Rail concessions -Secured camp life -CSD amenities -Leisure and sports activities amenities EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES When you be part of the Air Force, you realise that behind all of the motion and journey is rather a lot of effort in direction of tutorial pursuits. From the second you’re chosen, until the time you retire, you’re repeatedly honing your abilities with a big quantity of in-service programs and different instructional avenues. -The IAF additionally sponsors M. Tech. programs for officers of the Technical Department, in institutes like IIT and BHU-IT. -The IAF additionally has tie-ups with universities like IGNOU to facilitate long-distance studying for officers and airmen. -Examine Depart – They’re additionally allowed examine go away of as much as 24 months extendible as much as 28 months. POST-RETIREMENT BENEFITS PENSION After retirement from the service, An IAF Officer is entitled to a good pension which takes care of the wants of the household. INSURANCE Submit retirement insurance coverage cowl is supplied to all Air Force pensioners who’ve rendered pensionable years of service on cost of minimal premium. The quilt given by the Society is upto 72 years of age. MEDICAL The amenities of Ex-servicemen Contributory Well being Scheme (ECHS) comparable to after retirement at minimal one time contribution, cashless therapy for household for all times at ECHS Polyclinics and empanelled premium tremendous specialty group of hospitals like Fortis, Artemis, Apollo, Escorts to call few and plenty of others at nearly each metropolis in India with facility of Non-public Wards. All of the retired officers and their dependents have entry to medical rooms and hospitals geared up with the perfect of the amenities. Other than being entitled to the medical amenities, retired Air Force personnel can be approved for the next advantages: -Protection beneath medical insurance coverage for lifetime. -Grant for Industrial Enterprise for personnel who’ve needed to go away service resulting from medical causes. PLACEMENT CELL: AIR FORCE ASSOCIATION After main a really energetic life in Air Force, majority of the retired Air Force personnel are confronted with urgent have to preserve themselves gainfully occupied in civil life. To assist such ex- Air Force personnel discover a appropriate job submit retirement, the Placement Cell of Air Force Affiliation presents employment help to meet their wants. The Cell acts as a facilitator between the employer and the worker. The primary operate entails registration of retirees, matching their profile vis-à-vis qualitative necessities set out by the employer and arranging for his or her interview for last choice by the employer. Retired Air Force Personnel can register themselves for employment by the web site : www.afa-india.org

INSURANCE

Rs. 1 crore Insurance coverage Cowl (on contribution) is relevant to serving officers. A further cowl of Rs. 12 Lakhs (on contribution) is relevant to Flying Department Officers.

All Air Force personnel, together with Flight Cadets are supplied life insurance coverage cowl beneath the Air Force Group Insurance coverage Scheme (AFGIS). Month-to-month contribution charges are minimal and the insurance coverage coverage covers all contingencies.

SPORTS & ADVENTURE

Indian Air Force offers state of the artwork amenities to play varied sports activities and journey actions (sky diving, micro mild flying, mountaineering, water rafting, and many others.)