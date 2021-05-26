Check Steps to Register at upsssc.gov.in
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Choice Fee (UPSSSC) has launched the Preliminary Eligibility Check (PET) 2021 notification on its official web site. Candidates who’re and eligible in Group C vacancies can register and pay the applying price at UPSSSC’s official web site upsssc.gov.in until June 21. Candidates should notice that the final date to make corrections within the software types is June 28. Additionally Learn – UPSSSC Mixed Decrease Sub Ordinate Service Consequence 2016 Declared: Check Consequence at upsssc.gov.in
Furthermore, the candidates who need to apply for PET 2021 should be of 18 years and shouldn’t be greater than the age of 40 years as July 1, 2021. Nonetheless, the higher age leisure particulars obtainable within the notification. Additionally Learn – UPSSSC Excise Constable Admit Card 2016 to be launched on September 15 at upsssc.gov.in
Eligibility: As per the notification, the candidates should have handed Class 10 from a recognised board. The Fee, nevertheless, has stored Intermediate, Bachelor’s and Publish-Commencement as an non-compulsory qualification. Additionally Learn – UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor Admit Card 2016 Launched: Obtain Corridor Ticket at upsssc.gov.in
Job Abstract
|Notification
|UPSSSC PET 2021 On-line Kind Out there @upsssc.gov.in: Obtain UP Pre Examination Notification Right here
|Notification Date
|Might 25, 2021
|Final Date of Submission
|Jun 21, 2021
|Metropolis
|Allahabad
|State
|Uttar Pradesh
|Nation
|India
|Group
|UPSSSC
|Schooling Qual
|Secondary, Senior Secondary
|Useful
|Different Funtional Space
Utility Charge: For the overall data, the candidates from Normal/OBC class pays the applying price of Rs 185 whereas candidates from SC/ST may have to pay the price of Rs 95. Nonetheless, Rs 25 is relevant to PwD class candidates.
UPSSSC PET Examination Sample
|Topic Title
|Complete No of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Indian Historical past
|5
|5
|2 hours
|Indian Nationwide Motion
|05
|05
|Geography
|05
|05
|Indian Financial system
|05
|05
|Indian Structure & Public Administration
|05
|05
|Normal Science
|05
|05
|Elementary Arithmetic
|05
|05
|Normal Hindi
|05
|05
|Normal English
|05
|05
|Logical Reasoning
|05
|05
|Present Affairs
|10
|10
|Normal Consciousness
|10
|10
|Evaluation of two unread passages
|10
|10
|Graph Interpretation
|10
|10
|Desk Interpretation Evaluation
|10
|10
|Complete
|100
|100
UPSSSC PET 2021: Right here’s how to register for PET 2021
- Go to UPPSC web site uppsc.up.nic.in
- Click on on “Click on right here to Apply Advt. no.- 01-Examination/2021, Preliminary Eligibility Check (PET)]-2021.”
- Click on on “Apply” in opposition to “PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST (PET)”
- Click on on “Candidate Registration”
- Fill within the particulars, add paperwork, pay the price and submit
- Obtain the applying type and take a printout for future reference
#Check #Steps #Register #upssscgovin