Check Steps to Register at upsssc.gov.in

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Choice Fee (UPSSSC) has launched the Preliminary Eligibility Check (PET) 2021 notification on its official web site. Candidates who’re and eligible in Group C vacancies can register and pay the applying price at UPSSSC’s official web site upsssc.gov.in until June 21. Candidates should notice that the final date to make corrections within the software types is June 28. Additionally Learn – UPSSSC Mixed Decrease Sub Ordinate Service Consequence 2016 Declared: Check Consequence at upsssc.gov.in

Furthermore, the candidates who need to apply for PET 2021 should be of 18 years and shouldn’t be greater than the age of 40 years as July 1, 2021. Nonetheless, the higher age leisure particulars obtainable within the notification. Additionally Learn – UPSSSC Excise Constable Admit Card 2016 to be launched on September 15 at upsssc.gov.in

Eligibility: As per the notification, the candidates should have handed Class 10 from a recognised board. The Fee, nevertheless, has stored Intermediate, Bachelor’s and Publish-Commencement as an non-compulsory qualification. Additionally Learn – UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor Admit Card 2016 Launched: Obtain Corridor Ticket at upsssc.gov.in

Notification UPSSSC PET 2021 On-line Kind Out there @upsssc.gov.in: Obtain UP Pre Examination Notification Right here
Notification Date Might 25, 2021
Final Date of Submission Jun 21, 2021
Metropolis Allahabad
State Uttar Pradesh
Nation India
Group UPSSSC
Schooling Qual Secondary, Senior Secondary
Useful Different Funtional Space

Utility Charge: For the overall data, the candidates from Normal/OBC class pays the applying price of Rs 185 whereas candidates from SC/ST may have to pay the price of Rs 95. Nonetheless, Rs 25 is relevant to PwD class candidates.

UPSSSC PET Examination Sample

Topic Title Complete No of Questions Marks Time
Indian Historical past 5 5 2 hours
Indian Nationwide Motion 05 05
Geography 05 05
Indian Financial system 05 05
Indian Structure & Public Administration 05 05
Normal Science 05 05
Elementary Arithmetic 05 05
Normal Hindi 05 05
Normal English 05 05
Logical Reasoning 05 05
Present Affairs 10 10
Normal Consciousness 10 10
Evaluation of two unread passages 10 10
Graph Interpretation 10 10
Desk Interpretation Evaluation 10 10
Complete 100 100

UPSSSC PET 2021: Right here’s how to register for PET 2021

  1. Go to UPPSC web site uppsc.up.nic.in
  2. Click on on “Click on right here to Apply Advt. no.- 01-Examination/2021, Preliminary Eligibility Check (PET)]-2021.”
  3. Click on on “Apply” in opposition to “PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST (PET)”
  4. Click on on “Candidate Registration”
  5. Fill within the particulars, add paperwork, pay the price and submit
  6. Obtain the applying type and take a printout for future reference


