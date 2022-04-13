Check UPSC CGS Main 2022 Exam Dates upsc.gov.in, Government Results, Full Schedule and other updates
According to the notification issued by the UPSC, ‘If a candidate has appeared in the written test for the post of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist, Chemist and Hydrologist in any of his / her disciplines or failed in more papers, his / her candidature will be rejected and part of the written test for any reason. Will not be evaluated and measured. ‘ You can check the paper wise exam schedule below.
June 25
Morning: Geology Paper-I, Chemistry / Chemical-Paper-I, Geophysics Paper-I
Afternoon: Geology Paper-II, Chemistry / Chemical-Paper-II, Geophysics Paper-II
June 26
Morning: Geology Paper-III, Chemistry / Chemical Paper-III, Geophysics Paper-III
Afternoon: Hydrology
Where and when will the main exam be held?
The main examination will be held at Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Shimla. The exam will be held in two shifts of 9 to 12 in the morning and 2 to 5 in the afternoon.
Vacancy details
UPSC’s preliminary examination was held on February 20, 2022 and the results were announced in March. A total of 192 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Category-1 consists of 100 posts of Geological Group A, 50 posts of Geophysicist Group A, 20 posts of Chemist Group A. Category 2 includes Scientist B (Hydrogeology), Group 20 posts, Scientist B (Chemical) Group A-01 and Scientist B (Geophysics) Group A-01.
