Check whether your PAN card is linked with your Aadhaar card; understand it thus



The Central authorities has made it obligatory for residents to hyperlink their PAN card with their Aadhaar card. The brand new tips got here underneath the brand new part (part 234H) of the Earnings-tax Act 1961.

The brand new part was launched by the federal government on 31 March 2021, when the Finance Invoice 2021 was handed within the decrease home of the parliament.

As a result of rage of the coronavirus pandemic within the nation, the central authorities has prolonged the deadline to hyperlink PAN and Aadhaar card. Earlier, the final day for a similar, was 31 March however now it has been prolonged to 30 June.

To be sure that the 2 identification numbers are linked within the revenue tax division’s database, you may comply with these simple steps.

Steps to examine the standing of your PAN-Aadhaar linkage

Step 1: Go to the official web site of the Earnings-tax division, www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2: Below the ‘Fast hyperlinks’ head, click on on ‘Hyperlink Aadhaar’ possibility.

Step 3: A brand new web page will open on your laptop display screen. On the display screen, a brand new hyperlink might be mirrored, which can assist you to view the standing of your PAN-Aadhaar linkage.

Step 4: After clicking on the hyperlink, you’ll be requested to enter your particulars corresponding to PAN and Aadhaar quantity.

Step 5: Enter the small print and click on on ‘View Hyperlink Aadhaar Standing.’

Step 6: The web site will present you the standing if your PAN is linked to Aadhaar card or not.

People can even examine the standing of PAN-Aadhaar linkage through SMS

Step 1: From your registered cell quantity, enter the 12-digit Aadhaar quantity, give area, and kind the 10-digit PAN quantity.

Step 2: Ship this message to 567678 or 56161.

Step 3: You’re going to get a reply about your standing.

READ MORE | Mera Ration App underneath One Nation One Ration Card plan: All you should know

Why is it essential to ‘hyperlink PAN with Aadhaar’?

In India, PAN card numbers are used for varied essential work corresponding to conducting monetary transactions, to take financial advantages from authorities schemes like LPG subsidies, scholarships, and pensions.

In Finances 2017, the federal government additionally launched a brand new Part 139AA to the Earnings Tax Act. As per Part 139AA, it is obligatory to cite your Aadhaar quantity whereas making use of for a brand new PAN card or for submitting revenue tax returns.

Subsequently, if an individual fails to hyperlink his PAN card with Aadhaar card, then submit the expiry of the deadline, his everlasting account quantity (PAN) might be deemed to be invalid and can develop into non-operative, following which he will be unable to conduct any monetary transactions.

The Centre has additionally levied a penalty of Rs 1000 if a person fails to hyperlink his PAN with Aadhaar card earlier than the deadline.