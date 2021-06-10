Checking Jio balance: A step-by-step guide to check Jio postpaid balance using various methods



India’s greatest telecom operator Jio has turn into a family model right now and presents low-cost inexpensive plans to its customers. The info plans of Jio additionally present different providers like free voice calls, messages, free entry to Hotstar, JioTV and different video streaming providers.

The plans for Jio begin from Rs 98 and go up to Rs 2020 and the telecom operator now’s a troublesome competitors to Airtel, Vodafone and Thought.

How to check Jio Postpaid balance?

Checking your Jio balance is essential so to preserve observe of your knowledge utilization and know once you want to minimize brief your knowledge utilization. Reliance Jio permits its prospects to check their balance in various methods.

You may check your Jio postpaid balance with the assistance of My JioApp, Jio web site, by merely sending a message or by way of name.

1.Using My JioApp:

Checking your postpaid balance by way of My JioApp is without doubt one of the best and easiest methods. Here’s a step-by-step guide to check your Jio Postpaid balance using My JioApp:

Step 1: For checking your Jio postpaid balance using My JioApp, check in to MyJio. Should you shouldn’t have the app, it may be downloaded from the Apple App retailer and Google Play retailer.

Step 2: You want to log in using your Jio cellphone quantity. All the small print of your plan, together with your expiry date, will probably be proven on My Jio app. One can even check 4G knowledge balance and talk-time balance on the house display screen itself.

Step 3: If you’re a postpaid buyer, particulars of your present energetic plan will probably be proven. If you’re a pay as you go buyer, then all the small print of your present energetic plans together with balance particulars, expiry date together with the queued plan particulars will probably be displayed.

2.Using Jio.com

Suppose you shouldn’t have entry to My Jioapp, then you may check your Jio postpaid balance on-line on Jio.com. These steps might be adopted for a similar:

Step 1: Prospects want to go to the web site Jio.com and choose the ‘Mobility’ possibility and join along with your cellphone quantity.

Step 2: Within the subsequent step, you might be required to enter the OTP that you simply obtain in your cell phone. Then click on on the ‘My Plans’ possibility.

Step 3: All the small print of your present postpaid plan will probably be proven on the web site. If you’re a pay as you go buyer, then all particulars of your energetic plans with balance and validity particulars together with queued plan particulars will probably be proven.

3.By way of name:

Jio prospects can even check their postpaid balance with the assistance of a cellphone name and by using the corporate’s buyer care numbers. All you want to do is just dial Jio’s buyer care quantity 18008899999 or 1991 and get all the specified details about your balance and knowledge plans. If you’re going through any situation concerning your connection, then you can too converse to a buyer care govt to resolve your criticism.

4.By way of SMS:

Jio customers can even check their postpaid balance just by sending an SMS ‘BILL’to 199. A message will probably be obtained on the person’s cellphone which is able to present the Jio postpaid balance that will probably be billed.

Here’s a record of some helpful Jio USSD Codes and SMS numbers regularly used:

-To know your jio quantity: Dial *1#

-To check balance or Talktime-*333#

-To check 4G knowledge utilization: Ship SMS MBAL to 55333

-To check pay as you go balance and validity: Ship SMS BAL to 199

-To know invoice quantity: Ship SMS BILL to 199

-To check the present tariff plan: Ship SMS MYPLAN to 199

-To activate 4G knowledge: Name 1925 or ship SMS START to 1925

-To check internet balance: You need to use the MyJio app

-To activate Caller Tune: *333*3*1*1#

-To deactivate Jio Caller Tune: *333*3*1*2#

-To check Name Price: Ship SMS TARIFF to 191

-To know jio variety of JioFi gadget: SMS JIO to 199