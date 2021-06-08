Chellam Sir from The Family Man 2 sparks meme fest on Twitter; fans compare him to Money Heist’s Professor





Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni and others just lately premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The present is garnering accolades from all corners with everybody raving in regards to the present. Nonetheless, one character that has managed to stand out probably the most is of Chellam Sir. He’s a retired Indian agent who helps Srikant performed by Manoj and different members of the Menace Evaluation and Surveillance Cell of their investigation. Regardless of having a little or no display screen time, Chellam Sir performed by Uday Mahesh is making the utmost noise on social media. Fans are making memes and evaluating his character to that of Professor from Money Heist as he is aware of all the pieces.

Uday Mahesh’s character has paved means to hilarious memes with many even evaluating him to Google. Within the present, everybody turns to Chellam Sir every time they want any info and that has obtained all of the fans speaking. A fan of Family Man 2 wrote, “Chellum Sir offers entry to information when no person else can. He’s mainly a VPN.” A fan even requested for a Chellam Sir spin-off. “Now we wish a #ChellamSir spin-off collection. @PrimeVideoIN #BetterCallChellam,” learn a tweet. Take a look at a number of tweets right here:

A person who is aware of everything-

Omniscient#ChellamSir pic.twitter.com/wFqVicXJTG — Saurabh Pandey (@_Saurabh_99) June 6, 2021

Chellum Sir offers entry to information when no person else can. He’s mainly a VPN pic.twitter.com/exvoFN7RUg — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 6, 2021

God realized that Google would not work with out web, so he created Chellam Sir ?#ChellamSir#TheFamilyMan2 pic.twitter.com/mFKHnwWC0g — Pradeep Kumar™️ (@_PradeepTweets) June 6, 2021

In the meantime, Family Man 2 obtained some flak because it confirmed Samantha Akkineni’s character with brown face. Over this, the director Raj & DK, shared their views. To Movie Companion, Raj was quoted saying, “Right here, we are attempting to get the character of Raji proper. We wish her to communicate it, we wish her to look it, we wish her to be that motion woman who can land the punch; somebody who will be bodily match and take on a man double her measurement. That is our fundamental problem. So when you have a look at what she wears… She’s a soldier, she’s a weather-beaten woman, there isn’t any time for worrying about self-care. Should you’re a solider within the Himalayas, your face goes to be purple, that is the make-up.” DK added, “In a means, it is the character, proper. And the character demanded that she had to be match, as a result of she’s a army particular person. And what did Samantha do for the position? She really educated. For 3 months she did intense coaching and obtained these biceps. She realized martial arts from the choreographer, and took lessons, and that is why the motion is nice. She realized this explicit dialect of Tamil, which isn’t her standard Tamil. Now add to that the idea of hair, make-up and costume, that’s the full character that we’re presenting. That is the character of Raji; she seems to be a sure means, she walks a sure means, and he or she’s a killing machine, and that is all there may be to it.”

