Chelsea Edmundson Gadget Clock, Height, Age, Boyfriend, Husband, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Chelsea Edmundson



Chelsea Edmundson is an American actress and producer. She is thought for her roles within the American movies Daylight’s Finish (2016), Altitude (2017), The Black String (2018), and Military of the Lifeless (2021).

Gadget Clock/Biography

Chelsea Leigh Edmundson was born on Wednesday, August 31, 1988 (age 33 years; as of 2021), in Poplar Bluff, a metropolis in Butler County in Southeast Missouri, United States. Her zodiac signal is Virgo.

For seven years, she realized piano as a baby. She took personal appearing courses from the actress Anna Campbell. She skilled in Performing, Dance, and Music at Missouri Nice Arts Academy – Missouri State College. She did her Majors in Theater Arts at William Jewell School, Liberty, Missouri. She realized audition methods from Sarah Mornell in Los Angeles. She studied Karen Austin Scene Examine in SAG Conservatory in Los Angeles. She additionally did Improv at Upright Residents Brigade Theatre in Los Angeles.

Bodily Look

Peak: 5’ 9”/5’11”

Weight: 60.78 Kg

Physique Measurements: 34-27-36

Eye Coloration: Hazel

Hair Coloration: Brown

Household & Ethnicity

Dad and mom & Siblings

Her father’s identify is Jasper Edmundson, who handed away in January 2021.

Her mom’s identify is Vicky Edmundson. She has a sister named Leeza Edmundson Smith.

She has two brothers named Jay and Tim Edmundson.

Husband

She is married to a person since March 2019.

Profession

Movies

She made her debut with the brief ‘L’amor est…’ (2009) through which she performed the position of ‘Amie.’ She then appeared within the brief movies Napoleon’s Appeal (2009), Forty Beneath (2010), The Textual content (2014), Solitary (2015), and In Pursuit (2016). In 2011, she made her characteristic movie debut with the American comedy horror ‘Killer Eye: Halloween Hang-out’ as ‘Rocky.’

She appeared in essential roles in lots of American movies akin to Digital camera Cellphone (2012), Isolation (2015), Daylight’s Finish (2016), Altitude (2017), Thunder Highway (2018), The Black String (2018), Howlers (2019), and Military of the Lifeless (2021).

Tv

In 2012, she made her tv debut with the American anthology TV collection ‘1000 Methods to Die’ as ‘Lula Mae.’ The collection aired on Spike and Comedy Central.

In 2017, she appeared within the TV film ‘Bromance’ (2017) and performed the lead position of ‘Lisa.’

She appeared in minor roles within the American TV collection Informal (2017), Midnight, Texas (2018), Roswell, New Mexico (2018), and American Gigolo (2021). In 2021, she appeared within the lead position of ‘Rachel Banks’ within the TV collection ‘Pumas.’

Manufacturing

She made her debut as a producer with the American drama romance movie ‘Max and Me’ (2020).

She additionally produced the movie ‘The Bunker.’

Favourite Issues

Movie(s): Silence of the Lambs (1991), True Lies (1994), Titanic (1997), Avatar (2009), The Terminator collection

Movie Director: James Cameron

Actor(s): Juliette Lewis, Jamie Lee Curtis, Linda Hamilton, Sigourney Weaver

TV Sequence: Silicon Valley (2014), Veep (2012), Parks and Recreation (2009)

Restaurant: Monty’s Good Burger in Los Angeles

Info/Trivia

She was intrigued by music since childhood. When she was in highschool, she was part of numerous bands. On the similar time, she was part of a band in Los Angeles. She used to write down music for her bands. She even performed the roles that provided her to sing and play the guitar. She realized new devices for her roles. Speaking about her love for music at current, she mentioned,

I don’t assume I might ever need to be the main focus, like a tour musician or one thing, however I do get pleasure from writing music and if I wasn’t utilizing that talent with a personality I’d like to write down music for different individuals. I’ve plenty of songs written and if there was any method I may give or promote them to different individuals, I might be so joyful to listen to a music of mine on the radio.”

She is nice at singing and is an alto and mezzo-soprano. She is thought for belting singing methods.

She is athletic and is nice at aerobics, basketball, canoeing, fishing, kickboxing, dash, scuba diving, capturing, swimming, and weightlifting.

She will additionally dance and is expert at hip hop, jazz, and faucet dances.

She is an avid canine lover and owns a pet canine named Merle.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel, the place she has uploaded movies of her singing and brief movies. She has not posted on the channel since October 2014. The channel hosts 131 subscribers.



In 2016, she appeared within the music video of ‘Drive’ by American blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Joe Bonamassa.

In 2016, she acquired Los Angeles Unbiased Movie Competition June Award for Greatest Supporting Actress for the brief ‘Solitary.’