Sports

Chelsea fans disrupt moment of solidarity for Ukraine with Roman Abramovich chants

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Chelsea fans disrupt moment of solidarity for Ukraine with Roman Abramovich chants
Written by admin
Chelsea fans disrupt moment of solidarity for Ukraine with Roman Abramovich chants

Chelsea fans disrupt moment of solidarity for Ukraine with Roman Abramovich chants

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Chelsea Fans on Saturday disrupted a moment of solidarity in support of Ukraine as they began chanting the name of Russian owner Roman Abramovich. The club announced the sale this week In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Videos posted on social media show fans chanting “Roman Abramovich” during a one-minute applause planned in support of Ukraine before the match between Chelsea and Burnley.

Chinese broadcasters to pull Premier League matches in support of Ukraine: report

The mantras sounded louder and louder from those who rebuked him for causing disruption.

The Premier League issued a statement on Wednesday condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine, and announced that it would take action to show its support for Ukraine in this weekend’s matches.

The league said in a statement on Wednesday that “the Premier League and our clubs sincerely reject Russia’s move and will show support for the people of Ukraine in all matches this weekend.” “We call for peace, and our thoughts are with those who have been affected.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Before the Premier League match between Turf Murray Burnley and Chelsea on March 5, 2022 in Burnley, UK, both teams stood for a minute of applause in support of Ukraine.

Before the Premier League match between Turf Murray Burnley and Chelsea on March 5, 2022 in Burnley, UK, both teams stood for a minute of applause in support of Ukraine.
(Photo by Daniel Chesterton / Offside / Offside via Getty Images)

According to the statement, the captains of the clubs of the 20 teams will wear special armbands in the colors of Ukraine. There will also be a moment of “reflection and solidarity” before the kickoff, with large video screens at each stadium saying “football stands together” on the color of the Ukrainian flag.

READ Also  Legends Cricket League Schedule: Virender Sehwag To Lead India Maharajas Yuvraj Singh Harbhajan Singh Will Face Shahid Afridi

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel condemned the behavior by fans after the 4-0 win, saying it was a “show of respect” and not for “other messages”.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel during the Premier League match between Turf Murray Burnley and Chelsea on March 5, 2022 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel during the Premier League match between Turf Murray Burnley and Chelsea on March 5, 2022 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
(Photo by Daniel Chesterton / Offside / Offside via Getty Images)

“It’s not a moment to do it. If we show solidarity, we show solidarity and we should do it together,” he said. AFP. “It’s not a moment to give another message. It’s a moment to show respect. We want to do it. As a club our fans need to be committed to the applause of the moment.”

Players support Ukraine before the start of the Premier League match between Turf Murray Burnley and Chelsea on March 5, 2022 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Players support Ukraine before the start of the Premier League match between Turf Murray Burnley and Chelsea on March 5, 2022 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
(Photo by Dave Howarth – Camera support via Getty Images)

He continued: “We do this for Ukraine and have no second opinion on this situation. They have our thoughts and our support and we should stand together. This is not the moment for other messages.”

#Chelsea #fans #disrupt #moment #solidarity #Ukraine #Roman #Abramovich #chants

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Soccer Team Was Lone Bright Spot in West Bank Village. Virus Took That, Too.

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment