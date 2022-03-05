Chelsea fans disrupt moment of solidarity for Ukraine with Roman Abramovich chants



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Chelsea Fans on Saturday disrupted a moment of solidarity in support of Ukraine as they began chanting the name of Russian owner Roman Abramovich. The club announced the sale this week In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Videos posted on social media show fans chanting “Roman Abramovich” during a one-minute applause planned in support of Ukraine before the match between Chelsea and Burnley.

Chinese broadcasters to pull Premier League matches in support of Ukraine: report

The mantras sounded louder and louder from those who rebuked him for causing disruption.

The Premier League issued a statement on Wednesday condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine, and announced that it would take action to show its support for Ukraine in this weekend’s matches.

The league said in a statement on Wednesday that “the Premier League and our clubs sincerely reject Russia’s move and will show support for the people of Ukraine in all matches this weekend.” “We call for peace, and our thoughts are with those who have been affected.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

According to the statement, the captains of the clubs of the 20 teams will wear special armbands in the colors of Ukraine. There will also be a moment of “reflection and solidarity” before the kickoff, with large video screens at each stadium saying “football stands together” on the color of the Ukrainian flag.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel condemned the behavior by fans after the 4-0 win, saying it was a “show of respect” and not for “other messages”.

“It’s not a moment to do it. If we show solidarity, we show solidarity and we should do it together,” he said. AFP . “It’s not a moment to give another message. It’s a moment to show respect. We want to do it. As a club our fans need to be committed to the applause of the moment.”

He continued: “We do this for Ukraine and have no second opinion on this situation. They have our thoughts and our support and we should stand together. This is not the moment for other messages.”