Chelsea proved a point while collecting one at Liverpool
LIVERPOOL, England – The second half of Romelu Lukaku wasn’t particularly glamorous. There was much running in the slivers of space on either side of Liverpool’s central defenders, hoping for a ball that rarely came. There was a lot of fighting and wrestling with Joel Matip, in particular, the two scuffled for every inch of the field.
In contrast, there were not many touches: only 20 in total after halftime, not one every two minutes. In the entire span of that 45 minutes, there was only one chance to score, a moment that Lukaku spent his entire night trying to spell, a snapshot from inside the penalty area. He caught it well. As he left his leg, it was blocked by Virgil van Dijk.
The striker certainly has a lot to it: all those moments of glory as he walks away, his arms raised, the praise showered at him from the stands are the product of countless hours of unseen, unshakeable and often underappreciated work. . Every goal is a reward for all effort spent quietly. Lukaku, now in his second stint at Chelsea, has been using it for a long time.
Still, though, Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool will feel like a rough evening. Circumstances dictated that Lukaku spent most of the second half looking backwards rather than forwards. Chelsea were leading through a clever header from Kai Havertz as the clock was ticking towards halftime when Reece James handled the ball over the goal line.
James was – eventually – sent off, Mohamed Salah converted the penalty, and Anfield smelled of blood. From that moment, it was clear that Chelsea’s second half would be devoted to an exit, not a move, and Lukaku, reinstated at the club this summer for $135 million, endured an evening of silent labor. Will do
Thanks to both his cost – Lukaku is now the most expensive player in football history in terms of cumulative transfer fees, at least until Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid – and that position, a natural inclination to assume That last piece in the puzzle is also the most important, that this Chelsea team is now built for and around Romelu Lukaku.
His first performance at Arsenal last week did nothing to dissuade anyone about that notion. He played there with the intent and menace of a vengeful hero, scoring within 15 minutes of the start of his second spell in England; He may have single-handedly robbed his direct rival Pablo Mari of any scraps of self-confidence that day for many years.
Their second game, on Saturday, serves as a reminder that the final piece can only happen when the puzzle is nearly complete. Lukaku, through no fault of his own, was an optional extra for the most part of the game, against one of Chelsea’s rivals for the title, and yet the club’s traveling fans still applauded the final whistle of the roar. welcomed.
Thomas Tuchel’s team, of course, did not win in any strict, literal sense, but the championship is also built on moral victories, and it was spectacular. Chelsea – even after James left, in front of a baying crowd, against a team with one of the most powerful attacking Tridents in world football – quite astonishing control, and restraint, and demonstrated calm.
For much of the first half, Chelsea had disappointed their hosts, seemingly reducing the spread of Anfield’s great green – the open expanse in which Liverpool thrives – with nothing but a postage stamp. Every way Jürgen Klopp’s team turned, there was a blue jersey. Chelsea have an uncanny ability to fill up space, blind every street.
Liverpool was moving a little too fast, a little ragged as it found its way out of that path, with Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold lashing out at each other across the width of the field at one point. Was reduced to despair: Van Dijk wanted his teammate to pursue; Alexander-Arnold could not see where he had to go.
A penalty and a red card eased that pressure, but it doubled Chelsea’s determination. Tuchel restructured: Thiago Silva came into the heart of the defence, Cesar Azpilicueta moved to the right, tireless Mason Mount played as a holding midfielder and an attacking midfielder and also an assistant right wing.
Chelsea had lost N’Golo Kante to an injury during the break, a third cause of regret, and yet his spirit seemed to be patting his team. In the 45 minutes in which Liverpool monopolized the ball, with Lukaku barely showing, it didn’t create a single clear opportunity. There were a handful of attempts from the limit, but no way, no way, no way. Afterwards, even Klopp could hardly hold back his admiration. “A man extra is not a huge advantage against a side with the defensive skills they have,” he said.
It is, as much as Lukaku’s threat, what makes Chelsea such a threat: the air of invincibility, of the undoubted stability that Tuchel has given his team in his eight months as coach. Chelsea have the firepower to see most of the Premier League teams. But just as important, it has a battery to keep the great and the good away.
It’s easy, in the frenzy of summer, as new players garland old teams, to believe that what matters is who can summon the most talent, that titles go to the sides with the brightest squad list. are assigned and the biggest expense.
But that’s not at all how it works. There is another step in the process: those resources have to be created as a working unit, all those talented individuals drawn into a team. Lukaku may still prove to be the final piece in the puzzle for Chelsea. What matters more, however, is that Tuchel had already put the rest together.
