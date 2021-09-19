Chelsea proved a point while collecting one at Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England – The second half of Romelu Lukaku wasn’t particularly glamorous. There was much running in the slivers of space on either side of Liverpool’s central defenders, hoping for a ball that rarely came. There was a lot of fighting and wrestling with Joel Matip, in particular, the two scuffled for every inch of the field.

In contrast, there were not many touches: only 20 in total after halftime, not one every two minutes. In the entire span of that 45 minutes, there was only one chance to score, a moment that Lukaku spent his entire night trying to spell, a snapshot from inside the penalty area. He caught it well. As he left his leg, it was blocked by Virgil van Dijk.

The striker certainly has a lot to it: all those moments of glory as he walks away, his arms raised, the praise showered at him from the stands are the product of countless hours of unseen, unshakeable and often underappreciated work. . Every goal is a reward for all effort spent quietly. Lukaku, now in his second stint at Chelsea, has been using it for a long time.

Still, though, Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool will feel like a rough evening. Circumstances dictated that Lukaku spent most of the second half looking backwards rather than forwards. Chelsea were leading through a clever header from Kai Havertz as the clock was ticking towards halftime when Reece James handled the ball over the goal line.