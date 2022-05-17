Chelsea vs Manchester City live stream: how to watch Women’s FA Cup final online from anywhere



It is a document attendance for a Women’s FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium and two groups in blistering type. At this time’s conflict between Chelsea and Manchester City has all of the elements of being a cup traditional. Here is how to watch a Chelsea vs Manchester City live stream for the 2022 Women’s FA Cup Final, regardless of the place you’re on this planet – together with free-to-air protection in some locations.

Chelsea vs Man City live stream Date: Sunday, Could 15 Begin time: 2.30pm GMT / 9.30pm ET / 6.30am PT / 11.30pm AEDT / 1.30am NZDT (Solar) Venue: Wembley Stadium, London Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) | Optus (AU) Watch from anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN Plus (US)

Chelsea come into this showpiece final hoping to full a league and cup double, whereas City shall be hoping to comply with up their qualification for subsequent season’s Champions League with some silverware.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes shall be hoping for rather less drama as we speak, following their tense win over Manchester United that sealed the Ladies’s Tremendous League title at Arsenal’s expense on the final day of the season final weekend. The Londoners had a troublesome route to as we speak’s final, having had to beat WSL sides Aston Villa, Leicester and Birmingham, earlier than edging previous Arsenal within the semis.

Gareth Taylor’s City could have their eye on a double of their very own, having crushed Chelsea 3-1 within the Continental Cup final again in March. There had been requires Taylor’s sacking earlier within the season following an early poor run of type within the league, however the Residents have had a serious flip round within the second half of the season which noticed them end third. A win right here will additional vindicate the membership’s resolution to follow their supervisor.

Here is how to get a Chelsea vs Man City live stream and watch the 2022 Women’s FA Cup final online as we speak.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City: live stream the Women’s FA Cup final for FREE within the UK

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City from outdoors your nation

How to live stream Chelsea vs Man City FREE in Australia

How to watch Chelsea and Manchester City: live stream within the US

