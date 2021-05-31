Chelsea’s Champions League Secret: N’Golo Kanté

PORTO, Portugal — One other assault had damaged down, one other minute had handed, and by now there was only a trace of panic in Kyle Walker’s eyes. The Champions League title was slipping away. And so he did what he has been conditioned to do these previous 5 years. He turned to the place that at all times offers him the solutions.

As Chelsea dallied over taking a purpose kick, hoping to see a couple of extra treasured seconds ebb away because it closed out its victory, Walker and Manchester Metropolis’s coach, Pep Guardiola, held an impromptu summit on the touchline. It was not arduous to work out the dynamic. Walker needed to know what to do. What had Guardiola seen? The place was the breach within the line? How did they rescue this?

Guardiola responded with a torrent of directions, as he at all times does. He’s by no means in need of concepts. Ordinarily, he passes them on to 1 or different of his fullbacks — the closest gamers to him — they usually diffuse them by way of the remainder of the staff. This time, although, was completely different.