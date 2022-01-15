Chemical fire breaks out at Passaic, New Jersey warehouse



PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) — An enormous chemical fire in New Jersey is sending plumes of smoke by way of the air.

The eight-alarm fire broke out Friday night time at the Qualco warehouse on 2 Canal Avenue in Passaic.

Mayor Hector Lora is asking all Passaic residents to maintain their home windows closed and to remain inside as a result of it’s a harmful chemical fire.

He says streets are blocked off from Passaic St. from 1st St. previous Columbia Ave all the way in which as much as Foremost Ave. As of proper now, officers say surrounding buildings don’t must evacuate.

Firefighters on the scene are coping with extreme water points as a consequence of a scarcity of water strain from the hydrants.

There isn’t any phrase but on any accidents.

The reason for the fire stays underneath investigation, however the construction of the constructing is probably going condemned.

In line with its web site, Qualco supplies pool and spa water therapy merchandise.

