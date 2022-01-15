Chemical plant fire prompts evacuations in New Jersey



Smoke is seen close to the scene of a fire at a Passaic chemical plant. (PIX11)

PASSAIC, N.J. (WPIX) — A chemical plant fire in New Jersey has public officers urging residents to seal their houses as an unlimited blaze and smoke plume rage about 10 miles northwest of the Hudson River.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora took to Fb to warn residents concerning the harmful chemical plant fire in the town. Passaic, New Jersey, sits 10 miles north of Newark and 15 miles west of Manhattan.

“We’d like you to steer clear of the realm,” Lora urged. “That is an especially severe fire as a result of it’s nonetheless being assessed in phrases of the chemical compounds.”

Lora stated in a separate Fb Dwell firefighters are battling chlorine, which isn’t flamable by itself however could make a fire extra intense, in line with the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention.

In his Fb video, the mayor stated fire departments from different New Jersey cities had been responding as nicely.

“I have to stress, all residents, please again away from the realm,” Lora repeated on-line. Residents had been being evacuated from surrounding areas and advised to maintain their home windows closed in at the least one close by municipality, the Related Press studies.

Officers upgraded the blaze to an 11-alarm fire Friday night.

Lora posted one other Fb Dwell video at about 10:50 p.m. ET, talking with a firefighter who described the blaze as “not below management.”

“We’re doing every part we are able to to comprise it,” he stated.

Within the second video, Lora described the state of affairs as “one of many worst” fires he’d seen “in a very long time.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy took to Twitter to handle the hazard, echoing requires these close by to maintain their home windows closed.

“In the event you reside close by, maintain your home windows closed. Praying for the protection of our first responders on the scene,” Murphy wrote.

The Passaic Public Info Workplace stated the fire has not induced any accidents as of Friday night time.

Nexstar’s WPIX reached out to Lora for remark and additional particulars.

This can be a growing story. Verify again for updates.