Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team IPL 2021 Final Match

IPL 2021 Final Dream11 KKR Vs CSK Today’s Predicted team 11: In IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings started their journey with a defeat against Delhi Capitals in their first game. Kolkata Knight Riders had to face defeat in 5 out of their first 7 matches in the Indian leg of IPL 2021.

In this match both the teams can land with these players. Here is the playing XI of both the teams:

IPL 2021 Final Match, Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders team 11 predictions: The final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is to be played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders from today i.e. 15 October evening (Indian time) at 7:30 pm. Kolkata last became the IPL champion in 2014. If Chennai wins today, it will be their title four.

Chennai Super Kings started their journey in IPL 2021 with a loss against Delhi Capitals in their first game. After that won 5 games in a row. He won 5 of his 7 matches in India. He finished second behind Delhi Capitals in the points table.

They won their first 4 games in the UAE leg as well, but lost the last 3 matches. They eventually finished second on the points table after the league stage. They entered the finals after defeating Delhi Capitals in Qualifier One.

On the other hand, the road till the final of IPL 2021 for Kolkata Knight Riders is like a fairytale. He had to face defeat in 5 of his first 7 matches in India. He was at number seven in the points table before the start of the UAE leg. Then the UAE leg proved to be a dream run for KKR. They won the next 5 games in their 7th and reached the playoffs with the best net runrate among all teams.

Chennai Super Kings: Rituraj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan/Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty.

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for CSK vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik. Batsmen: Rituraj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi. All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Shakib Al Hasan. Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakraborty.

Suggested Playing XI No.-2 for CSK vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Captain: Rituraj Gaikwad. Vice Captain: Venkatesh Iyer. Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni. Batsmen: Rituraj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi. All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja. Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakraborty, Deepak Chahar.