Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1, Anirudh Thapa scored a record goal

Chennaiyin FC defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League Football Tournament on Tuesday, 24 November. Chennaiyin FC is last year’s finalist. This win earned him 3 points.

All three goals in the match were scored in half time. Neither team could score in the second half. For Chennaiyin FC, Anirudh Thapa and Isma scored in the first and 26th minute respectively. On the other hand, Nerijus Valskis scored for Jamshedpur FC in the 37th minute. The record of Fastest Goal of the Season has also been recorded in the name of Anirudh Thapa.

Jamshedpur FC got off to a bad start. He lost the goal in the very first minute. Shortly after, Ismail Gonçalves doubled the lead in the 26th minute from the penalty spot. With this he ensured that Chennaiyin start their campaign with a win.

Last season’s Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis scored for Jamshedpur at the end of the first half, but it was to no avail for Owen Koel’s side.

Jamshedpur’s English defender Peter Hartley missed a golden opportunity in the seventh minute to level his team 1-1. His shot on the free kick went off target.

