Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC, ISL 2018: Here’s the telecast of the football match

In a crucial match of the fifth season of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL), defending champions Chennaiyin FC will take on Delhi Dynamos at the Marina Arena on December 15. Both the teams have been struggling this season and are ranked ninth and 10th respectively. Their playoff hopes are over. In such a situation, this match will be a good opportunity for these two to increase their confidence by taking three points.

The biggest reason for this situation of both the teams is not to capitalize on the scoring opportunities. Chennai’s JJ Lalpekhlua and Carlos Salome have scored one goal, while Delhi’s star striker Andreja Kalujerovic has scored just one goal so far. Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory said, “Delhi team could have been in the race for the playoffs. She dominated the match but failed on the scoring opportunities. Many similarities can be seen in both of us.”

The interesting thing is that the coaches of both the teams used a total of 19 and 20 players to change the luck of the team but could not get success. Gregory admitted that his dream of saving the title had been eclipsed from the beginning. He also questioned the motivation of his team. He said, “I am surprised that no team in the ISL has shown the guts to come back and save the title. I didn’t think the season would go like this. It may be that the team does not have the hunger to save the title which it was earlier. It looks like we won’t be able to make it to the playoffs this time and it’s a big missed opportunity this season.”

The current winner has scored just eight goals this season. All eyes will be on JJ in this match, who will try to regain his form ahead of next month’s Asian Games. At the same time, Delhi has played aggressive football but it could not reach its end. Delhi had taken the lead in their last three matches but even after that they conceded a goal and lost three points with the match. Delhi coach Joseph Gombau said, “We are playing good football. We are creating chances but not scoring too many goals. This is our problem. We also need to strengthen our defense as we are scoring more goals.

The coach said, “When we are playing outside, we still create chances, but the result is not coming out, it is frustrating. We will go into the last match of the year with a winning mindset.” Delhi team will go without the injured Adria Carmona. On the other hand, Narayan Das is also not eligible to play in this match due to getting four yellow cards. Another concern for the Delhi coach is that his three wingers Lalrijuala Changte, Romeo Fernardez and Nandakumar Sekar do not have a single assist. Can Chennai register their first win at home this season or will Delhi eventually add three points from the win? It will be known in the match.

The live telecast of ISL matches can be seen on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3. Whereas live streaming can be seen on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.